PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games
PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
‘Genshin Impact’ developer wants to make limited-time events replayable
The team behind Genshin Impact has confirmed it is working on a way for limited-time events to become replayable. As it stands, certain character-focused events in Genshin Impact are no longer accessible or, if they are, their narrative has been changed to reflect how the storyline has evolved since. Speaking...
‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update
Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year. Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings. The update itself will bring back “a wealth of...
Players aren’t happy about the ‘Overwatch 2’ monetization
Overwatch 2 will feature monetization in the form of character skins and a battle pass and players aren’t happy. It was previously announced that the upcoming sequel to the 2016 first-person shooter will include the first form of monetization, something that was never present in Overwatch, but Blizzard has finally revealed the details of what players will be able to spend their real-world money on.
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player will lose 6000 hours of playtime
One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down. Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.
‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’’s new update could make it a Halloween miracle
Midnight Ghost Hunt is a very special type of multiplayer experience. Ostensibly it’s a game about, er, hunting ghosts at midnight. To be more specific, it’s a chaotic multiplayer hide ‘em up where the balance of power switches between two teams of four: the ghosts, and the hunters trying to bust ‘em.
‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ is being made for veterans and newcomers to the series
BioWare has confirmed that players who play Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t need to have played the original trilogy. Earlier this week (September 29), the developer shared a blog post that provided brand new details on the upcoming Dragon Age title which also included some development updates. The post also...
‘Homicidal All-Stars’ preview: turn-based carnage
Homicidal All-Stars is the game show of the future, and as with all of these things, that involves ultraviolence and a kill or be killed mentality. I mean, seriously, can’t they just reboot Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, or something? Always with the violence. Homicidal All-Stars takes its...
