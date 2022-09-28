ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games

PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update

Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year. Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings. The update itself will bring back “a wealth of...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Players aren’t happy about the ‘Overwatch 2’ monetization

Overwatch 2 will feature monetization in the form of character skins and a battle pass and players aren’t happy. It was previously announced that the upcoming sequel to the 2016 first-person shooter will include the first form of monetization, something that was never present in Overwatch, but Blizzard has finally revealed the details of what players will be able to spend their real-world money on.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Survival Game#Linux#Video Game#Viking#Piktiv#Gui
NME

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player will lose 6000 hours of playtime

One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down. Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’’s new update could make it a Halloween miracle

Midnight Ghost Hunt is a very special type of multiplayer experience. Ostensibly it’s a game about, er, hunting ghosts at midnight. To be more specific, it’s a chaotic multiplayer hide ‘em up where the balance of power switches between two teams of four: the ghosts, and the hunters trying to bust ‘em.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Homicidal All-Stars’ preview: turn-based carnage

Homicidal All-Stars is the game show of the future, and as with all of these things, that involves ultraviolence and a kill or be killed mentality. I mean, seriously, can’t they just reboot Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, or something? Always with the violence. Homicidal All-Stars takes its...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy