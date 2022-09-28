One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down. Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.

