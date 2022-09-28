Read full article on original website
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
Tampa Bay area fire crews take school buses-turned-ambulances to Fort Myers
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-man crew from Pasco and Hernando County fire rescues made the trek down to Fort Myers on Thursday on several ambulance buses to help transport hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The Pasco County buses that are going down are fully operational,”...
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not
“I’m convinced that geographically we’re incapable of being hit with a storm. It just never seems to happen,” St. Petersburg resident Leonard McCue told the Washington Post in 2017 following Hurricane Irma.
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
Hurricane Ian damage: See and share photos
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday, devastating parts of southwest Florida. Recovery efforts are underway now across the state and the cleanup is beginning where it's safe to do so. From trees uprooted to powerlines downed to flooding...
LIVE UPDATES: Sarasota neighborhood threatened by potential flooding from compromised levee
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Part of I-75 closed due to rising river
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
How did Hurricane Ian impact the Gulf, Tampa Bay fish?
After Hurricane Ian, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says the most they’ve seen is a lot of sand. It’ll take a few days for the water to calm down and clear up from stirring up sand, the fish will be more active.
Person found floating in body of water in Largo: police
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
Bradenton Police share pictures of damage after Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pictures posted by the Bradenton Police Department show the damage left behind after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. The pictures show downed trees littering the streets, parts of buildings collapsed and boats that were overturned in the wind. One even...
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
