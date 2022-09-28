ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
Hurricane Ian damage: See and share photos

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday, devastating parts of southwest Florida. Recovery efforts are underway now across the state and the cleanup is beginning where it's safe to do so. From trees uprooted to powerlines downed to flooding...
How did Hurricane Ian impact the Gulf, Tampa Bay fish?

After Hurricane Ian, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says the most they’ve seen is a lot of sand. It’ll take a few days for the water to calm down and clear up from stirring up sand, the fish will be more active.
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark

Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
