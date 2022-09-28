Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”

Kathy got caught in the crossfire of the alleged feud in June 2022, when The Hollywood Reporter published an episode of its Awards Chatter podcast where SJP addressed the falling out with Kim, and why Cattrall wasn’t involved in the sequel series, And Just Like That. “Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!!” Kathy tweeted to Kim. “One of the best, most authentic humans in the ‘business’ and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!”

During the chat with THR, Sarah Jessica Parker spoke on Kim’s lack of involvement in AJLT. “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue,” said Parker, “and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”

“You’ve got to listen to somebody,” she added, “and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

Cattrall and Parker’s relationship seemed to turn sour around the failed attempt at a third Sex And The City movie, with reports claiming Kim made demands that ultimately sunk the movie. “The only DEMAND I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film,” Kim tweeted in response. “And that was back in 2016.” From there, a long public cold war followed, with Kim claiming she never was friends with her SATC coworkers, while SJP did her best to downplay any talk of a “fight” between her and Cattrall.