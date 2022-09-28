ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala

Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Jim Kenney
WHYY

‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis

PHILADELPHIA — Prominent members of the Union League of Philadelphia have expressed dismay in response to news that the club intends to present embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with one of its most prestigious honors, the Gold Award. According to the organization’s website, the Union League is a city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WHYY

Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend. “Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

