collinsvilledailynews.com
House committee targets DA practices, 'dramatic' increase in gun cases not prosecuted
(The Center Square) – In prosecuting crime, Philadelphia has gone it alone, withdrawing from a statewide district attorney association as its results of gun-related crime pulls away from the rest of the commonwealth. Such is the portrait painted by the second hearing of the House Select Committee investigating Philadelphia...
Philadelphia City Council renews call for state of emergency to combat gun violence
"If this is not an emergency, I'm not sure what an emergency is," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.
Mastriano decries Philadelphia ‘lawlessness’ during 1st campaign appearance in city
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano held his first public campaign event in Philadelphia on Friday, calling the city “more dangerous than when I was in Kabul” during three tours of Army duty in Afghanistan.
Krasner impeachment hearings end with focus on gun law enforcement in Philadelphia
The second day of testimony focused on the level of enforcement of gun crime laws in the city. D.A. Larry Krasner has repeatedly called the investigation a “political circus,” accusing the committee of abusing the impeachment process.
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
billypenn.com
Impeachment hearings in South Philly; Voting materials in 9 languages; Farewell to Radio Times | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Witnesses at Krasner impeachment hearings spread blame. The Pa. House committee trying to connect DA Krasner’s policies to Philly’s spike in shootings began two...
Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
'Jim Gardner Way': City Council introduces resolution to honor Action News anchor
A resolution introduced Thursday would rename the stretch of Monument Road-- outside Action News studios-- to "Jim Gardner Way."
‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
penncapital-star.com
Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis
PHILADELPHIA — Prominent members of the Union League of Philadelphia have expressed dismay in response to news that the club intends to present embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with one of its most prestigious honors, the Gold Award. According to the organization’s website, the Union League is a city...
Camden cleanup crews being hired to make neighborhoods safer, more friendly
Camden has a new crew of 35 workers cleaning up commercial corridors, and helping with many other things residents and visitors might need. The city is hoping to hire dozens more for the crew.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Delco officials ask judge to halt Delaware County Memorial Hospital ICU, ER closure
Delaware County officials are asking a judge to stop planned changes to Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill and the closure of its ICU and emergency department, and a court hearing over the matter has been scheduled for next week.
CBS News
Philadelphia Military Academy on lockdown after report of weapon in school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the scene of a school lockdown in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Military Academy is located on the 2100 block of North 13th Street. There are several officers in front of the school. There was a report of a weapon in the school and...
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction
A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region
The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend. “Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe
The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter lived for 40 years.
