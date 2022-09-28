Read full article on original website
There are more migrant border encounters today than when Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star began
The increase in encounters at the Texas-Mexico border is a failure of Gov. Greg Abbott's office's stated desire to "stop this revolving door and deter others considering entering illegally."
Texas Gov. Abbott praises Operation Lone Star, highlights how many migrants he's shipped across country
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott highlighted Operation Lone Star, his border security initiative meant to address the large number of migrants pouring into communities.
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
A Texas farmer who owns a 150-acre ranch along the U.S.-Mexico border recently shared footage of migrants running onto his property and barricading themselves inside the home where his grandparents live. The farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital his family has owned the property for upwards...
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border
A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
Mountain towns prepare in case Southern governors send migrants to mountains
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) reached out to leaders of Colorado's mountain resort towns this week to offer assistance if governors of Florida or Texas send a group of migrants to the Colorado mountains, his office confirmed Wednesday. Leaders in Summit, Eagle and Pitkin counties said...
Washington Examiner
Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say
The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
buzzfeednews.com
Border Agents Keep Sending Immigrants To Wrong Addresses With Little Regard For How It Could Affect Their Court Cases, Advocates Say
By the time the men made it to the downtown Sacramento address that a US immigration official had written on their forms, the sandals they were given at the border had been destroyed. Instead of space at a shelter they were promised, they stood in front of a closed office building.
Montana sheriff visits border, sounds alarm about meth in schools: 'What I saw will rip your heart out'
One of the devastating consequences of the ongoing border crisis is the influx of lethal drugs that have poured into communities throughout the U.S., a Montana sheriff warned on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said he fears that methamphetamine being brought from the...
U.S. government makes contingency plans for rail shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday made contingency plans aiming to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service.
CBP pauses Title 42 exceptions after migrants protest at shelters in Reynosa, Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have temporarily paused processing migrants exempted from Title 42 into South Texas from northern Mexico, officials told Border Report on Thursday.
Migrant arrests at southwestern border hit yearly record
The number of arrests of undocumented immigrants at the southwestern border reached a yearly record in August, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Arrests on the southern border were at 2,150,244 in the 11 months leading up to August, according to CBP data released Monday. The...
Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday. The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.
