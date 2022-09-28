Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa Class 2A Week 6 (9/30): Greene County pushes past Red Oak
(KMAland) -- Greene County downed Red Oak while Des Moines Christian grabbed a key district win in Class 2A on Friday night. Patrick Daugherty had 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and twin brother Richard Daugherty posted two interceptions and had kickoff returns of 40 and 70 yards. Other Class...
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County board exploring funding options for new secondary roads facility
(Council Bluffs) -- Additional funding discussions are expected on the final stages of a facilities overhaul within the Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department. At the county board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, County Engineer John Rasmussen presented an $8.8 million bid from Prairie Construction Company out of Omaha for constructing the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. Rasmussen tells KMA News the bid was the lowest of four received in the latest bid-letting process and seeks to complete the final stages of a facilities project initiated back in the winter of 2019 by constructing a new shop near the Council Bluffs Airport.
Atlantic School Board approves Settlement Draft Agreement Stemming from Atlantic Middle School Fire
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board approved the release and settlement draft agreement centered around the 2021 Atlantic Middle School Fire. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber said the agreement the board has access to, which is not a public record, was part of a motion filed with the Atlantic Community School Districts’ name on it.
WOWT
How Council Bluffs avoided the nationwide teacher shortage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - This is Riley Newman’s first-grade class. She’s teaching them phonetics. Riley just graduated from college in Arizona, originally from California. Now she’s bringing her love for teaching to kids in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “I have always loved the classroom, and I feel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cass County Supervisors approve Auditor’s Resignation and appointment of Kathy Somers as new Auditor
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the resignation of County Auditor and the appointment of a new County Auditor. In April, the supervisor’s appointed Sara Harris to fill a vacancy. On August 31, Harris submitted her resignation after the Republican Party nominated Kathy Somers as their candidate to run in November.
Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard is a Council Bluffs fall staple
From fresh-picked produce to corn mazes and goats, Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard in Council Bluffs is a great way for the whole family to enjoy all things fall.
kmaland.com
Shen schools prepare for 'the unthinkable'
(Shenandoah) -- From hurricanes in Florida, to earthquakes in California, to mass shooting incidents in Texas, disasters can strike anywhere. Not even Shenandoah is immune to "the unthinkable." That's why the Shenandoah School District joined local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in staging a mock disaster drill Friday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News students and staff at both the JK-8 Building and Shenandoah High School were evacuated in accordance with the district's emergency operations protocol, and walked to a rendezvous point at a remote location.
kmaland.com
Bill Pike, 90, of Henderson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Deaf Missions or Elliott Church of Christ. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery - Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Mills County commission tables approving updated commercial solar ordinance
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials still want more time before formally approving proposed changes to commercial solar application regulations. At its monthly meeting, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission heard a presentation from County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson on a proposed final draft of an amended commercial solar ordinance. The presentation came after months of discussion and review from Jackson and the commission, but this was the first time seeing all the items compiled into a proposed amendment. Jackson tells KMA News a new minimum height limit for utility-scale projects is among the proposed changes.
KATV
Omaha Public Schools lesson instructs 9th graders to watch, analyze show about trans teen
OMAHA, Neb. — A television show about a transgender teen, which is based on the same story behind one of the most challenged and banned books of the last decade, is popping up in a Nebraska school district. Documents from Omaha Public Schools' (OPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)...
kmaland.com
Week 6 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
kmaland.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
kmaland.com
Douglas W. Bloom, 74, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
kmaland.com
Rosalene Varley, 95, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Rosalene passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (9/28): Nebraska City gets 2nd at Trailblazer Tournament
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls golf team took second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament to highlight a light Wednesday night of KMAland golf. Nebraska City posted a 394, one stroke behind champion Beatrice. Ella Welsh led the Pioneers with a runner-up finish behind an 84 score. Isabelle Johnson was...
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 5): Underwood & Southwest Valley
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore covered a lot of ground this week with stops in Underwood and Corning. The ol' ball coach went north to Underwood to speak with Eagles head coach Nate Mechaelsen before venturing east to chat with Southwest Valley Coach Anthony Donahoo. Underwood hosts Treynor while Southwest Valley...
kmaland.com
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
Comments / 0