(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials still want more time before formally approving proposed changes to commercial solar application regulations. At its monthly meeting, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission heard a presentation from County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson on a proposed final draft of an amended commercial solar ordinance. The presentation came after months of discussion and review from Jackson and the commission, but this was the first time seeing all the items compiled into a proposed amendment. Jackson tells KMA News a new minimum height limit for utility-scale projects is among the proposed changes.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO