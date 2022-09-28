PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday as Russia's planned annexation of occupied parts of Ukraine kept attention on the risk of fresh disruption to vital Black Sea grain trade. Corn and soybeans were also firm, also drawing support from a steadying in wider financial markets and adjustments before closely followed U.S. grain stocks data. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.3% at $9.08-1/4 a bushel by 1150 GMT, while in Europe, December wheat on Euronext was up 0.9% at 355.25 euros ($346.23) a tonne to hold near a three-month high.

