PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday as Russia's planned annexation of occupied parts of Ukraine kept attention on the risk of fresh disruption to vital Black Sea grain trade. Corn and soybeans were also firm, also drawing support from a steadying in wider financial markets and adjustments before closely followed U.S. grain stocks data. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.3% at $9.08-1/4 a bushel by 1150 GMT, while in Europe, December wheat on Euronext was up 0.9% at 355.25 euros ($346.23) a tonne to hold near a three-month high.
MOSCOW/HAMBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) has urged President Vladimir Putin to curb the activities of Western grain traders in Russia, citing the need to strengthen Russian traders' role in the global market, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
