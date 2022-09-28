ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat higher with Russia-Ukraine tensions in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday as Russia's planned annexation of occupied parts of Ukraine kept attention on the risk of fresh disruption to vital Black Sea grain trade. Corn and soybeans were also firm, also drawing support from a steadying in wider financial markets and adjustments before closely followed U.S. grain stocks data. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.3% at $9.08-1/4 a bushel by 1150 GMT, while in Europe, December wheat on Euronext was up 0.9% at 355.25 euros ($346.23) a tonne to hold near a three-month high.
Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties

Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
