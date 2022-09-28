Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
News 8 KFMB
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Rockies, Clinch Home-Field Throughout Postseason
The Dodgers beat the Rockies, 10-1, on Friday night, riding an eight-run fourth inning to an easy victory. Clayton Kershaw threw six shutout innings to push his record to 11-3 and drop his ERA to 2.30. It’s L.A.’s 109th win of the season. Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting fourth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Tim Locastro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Corey Seager (forearm) hitting second in Rangers' Friday lineup
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (forearm) is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Seager will make his return after he missed time with a forearm injury and Josh Smith was benched. numberFire's models project Seager to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tellez will start at first base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu batting fifth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana sitting for Mariners on Thursday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana will move to the bench on Thursday with Jesse Winker starting at designated hitter. Winker will bat sixth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Winker for 6.8...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez batting fourth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Jimenez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Jimenez for 8.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Jesse Winker batting sixth on Thursday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will start at designated hitter on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Carlos Santana moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Winker for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
