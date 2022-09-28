Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson sitting Thursday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Torkelson will take a seat after going 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts in the first two games of the...
Shohei Ohtani pitches near no-no as Angels drop A’s
Shohei Ohtani’s bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the eighth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Freddie Freeman Provides Key Hit, Dodgers Shut Out Padres In Extra Innings
The Los Angeles Dodgers improved their defense Wednesday night and despite continuing to scuffle with runners in scoring position, came away with a 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres in 10 innings. The Dodgers broke their franchise record with 107 wins. Much like they did in the series opener...
msn.com
Three balks in one at-bat? The historical context of Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier’s feat
Richard Bleier was at a loss for words. Never in his entire MLB career — seven seasons, 303 games, 295 1/3 innings — had the left-handed relief pitcher been called for a balk. So clearly he was flabbergasted when he was called for not one, not two, but...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tellez will start at first base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez (ankle) batting third in Houston's Friday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez will make his return after the Houston's slugger was forced to sit on Thursday with an ankle injury, Christian Vazquez was moved behind the plate, and Martin Maldonado was given the night off.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier sitting for Royals on Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier will move to the bench on Friday with Drew Waters starting in right field. Wates will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Waters for 7.9...
numberfire.com
Francisco Alvarez batting seventh for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Mark Vientos returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 5.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Friday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Longoria for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu batting fifth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
David Peralta sent to Tampa Bay's bench on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Peralta will take a seat after Randy Arozarena was shifted to left field, Manuel Margot was moved to right, and Jose Siri was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 326 batted balls this...
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong batting fifth for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Wong will start at second base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Luis Urias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 9.7 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 6.2...
