Lowndes County to hold low-cost wellness clinic
Lowndes County is set to hold a low-cost wellness clinic on October 8, hosted by Animal Alliance of Georgia and Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.
wfxl.com
Lowndes County EM Director chosen to participate in NOAA hazardous weather test project
Ashley Tye, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director was one of 40 emergency managers from across the U.S. that was chosen to participate in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s week-long hazardous weather test project. According to a Facebook post, the project tests two tools for forecasters that simulated end-to-end severe...
Post-Searchlight
Decatur Fire and Rescue squash shed fire, cause remains undetermined
Decatur County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at 2151 Dothan Road on Tuesday afternoon. A small shed behind the residence had caught fire, with the walls and roof having collapsed by the time emergency services arrived. The crews found accessing the building difficult due to overgrown vegetation surrounding the building. Bainbridge Public Safety was also on the scene to provide additional aid.
Hurricane Ian Update: Lowndes County is no longer expected to have tropical storm conditions
The latest update from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee continues to show Hurricane Ian has continued to shift east over the last 24 hours. Lowndes County’s risk has dramatically reduced and there is no longer a risk of tropical storm conditions expected for Lowndes County. Forecasters do not...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. Habitat For Humanity building five homes for families
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Everybody should be able to have safe, decent and affordable housing. High-interest rates and the cost of homes are making it harder for people to buy homes. But Habitat for Humanity is helping Lowndes County families reach their dreams. After heavy volunteer work, lots of supplies...
WCTV
Local business offers free water to the community as Hurricane Ian comes close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local businesses extending their resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s arrival include Proof Brewing company, who announced it’ll offer free water to those who need it. With a barrel holding nearly 2-thousand gallons of filtered water, Proof Brewing company says take what you...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
Jefferson County will have school this week
After previously announcing closures, Jefferson County Schools K-12 has announced that schools will NOT be closing this week.
Man dead in multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County Sunday.
valdostatoday.com
VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
WALB 10
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
WALB 10
Valdosta Habitat for Humanity
Many shoppers were the grocery store's opening day. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
wfxl.com
SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian
Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect
VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous. WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene...
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
valdostatoday.com
Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
wfxl.com
Florida man pleads guilty to distribution after meth recovered at Lowndes traffic stop
A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs. 48-year-old...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Panthers fall at Cook in defensive struggle
ADEL, GA – Due to anticipated bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the high school football game between the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and the Cook Hornets at Cook High School (CHS) in Adel, GA had to be moved from this Friday to Wednesday, September 28. In that game, the Panthers played solid on the defensive end, but struggled to get their offense going. As a result, SCHS fell to CHS 13-7 in its first GHSA Region 1-AA contest of the season.
WALB 10
Valdosta city leaders aim to stop violence amongst kids and young adults
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple children have been hurt in shootings and stabbings in Valdosta within the past two weeks. Valdosta leaders say adults have to spend more time with children. Teaching them what’s right and what’s wrong could put an end to some of the tragic violence.
The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved
Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
