Brooks County, GA

Post-Searchlight

Decatur Fire and Rescue squash shed fire, cause remains undetermined

Decatur County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at 2151 Dothan Road on Tuesday afternoon. A small shed behind the residence had caught fire, with the walls and roof having collapsed by the time emergency services arrived. The crews found accessing the building difficult due to overgrown vegetation surrounding the building. Bainbridge Public Safety was also on the scene to provide additional aid.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Brooks County, GA
