Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle. A lifelong...
27 First News
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
27 First News
Cleta M. Gosser, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleta M. Gosser, 80, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland. Cleta was born on February 10, 1942, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Cletis and Evelyn Allen. Cleta worked as a nail tech for many years. She was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
27 First News
Mary Rose Lorant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Lorant, 83, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mary Rose was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Toth Zolka and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1956...
27 First News
Robert “Bob” J. Hernan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Hernan, Sr., 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bob was born on July 26, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Mary James Hernan. He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949 and...
27 First News
Naloni Christina Marie Simpkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naloni Christine Marie Addison Simpkins passed on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was 1. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 12, 2021 to Breonia Simpkins. Naloni was loved by everyone and had four special nick names; “Loni”, “Stuffins”, ”Bandz” and “Noni”....
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
27 First News
John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
27 First News
Ralph E. Nudo, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo. He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in...
27 First News
Debra Linn Mayfield, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Debra Lynn Dunn Mayfield will be held Monday, October 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Debra passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Roger Lee Crowell, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lee Crowell, age 72, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home in Alliance. He was born August 10, 1950, in Salem, the son of the late James and Jean McMillan Crowell, of Lisbon. A 1968 graduate of David Anderson...
27 First News
Thomas R. Schosser, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Schosser, 67, of Hermitage passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mr. Schosser was born May 10, 1955 in Sharon, a son of the late Woodrow Schosser and Louise (O’Brien) Schosser. He graduated from Sharon High School, and...
27 First News
Mitchel McCarthy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by. Rev. Michael Swierz, for Mitchel McCarthy, 29, who passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mitchel was born October 24, 1992, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Roger S. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger S. Williams, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 9, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a son of Daryl S. and Rose (Willison) Williams. Roger was a sales manager for Leaf Filter. He was...
27 First News
Connie Rae Patchin, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Rae Patchin, 71 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 4, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Richard Patchin, Sr. and the late Marian Frances (Justice) Patchin. Connie was...
27 First News
Wynter Ryomi Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The beautiful moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of baby Wynter Ryomi Hicks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She leaves behind her mother, Niyah Hicks; grandparents, Krystlle Hicks and James Thomas, Sr.; numerous aunts, one uncle and other...
27 First News
Cynthia A. Tsarnas, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia A. Tsarnas, 70, passed away Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, with her family by her side. Cynthia was born November 29, 1951, in Canton, the daughter of Louis Valantasis and Irene Kiminis. She lived in Massillon prior to coming to the Campbell / Youngstown...
Comments / 0