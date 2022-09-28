Read full article on original website
Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Murder case against Flint rapper delayed as he remains in federal custody
FLINT, MI – The case of a Flint rapper charged with 16 felonies, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, has been delayed for the second time in a month because he remains in federal custody in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Clifton Eugene Terry, otherwise known as...
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
Judge sets date for retrial of Flint water crisis case that ended with hung jury
FLINT, MI — A federal judge who presided over a bellwether Flint water crisis trial that ended with a hung jury in August has set the schedule for a retrial in 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy published the schedule in an order filed Thursday, Sept. 29, targeting Feb. 22 as the first day of jury selection in the retrial at the federal courthouse in Ann Arbor.
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint; van full of packages stolen
DETROIT – An Amazon driver was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering packages in Detroit this week, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The incident was captured by a Detroit Police officer’s home doorbell camera Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, the report said. The driver, who was about to deliver a package to the home, frantically knocked on Cpl. Michael Fountain’s front door asking for help.
Done with your gun? Get up to $300 for it at gun buyback events Oct. 22 in Oakland County
On Saturday, October 22, seven local law enforcement agencies and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners will be hosting gun buyback events at four locations throughout the county.
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
“These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,” activist says.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
‘He was our superhero’: Family remembers Flint man killed in hit-and-run
FLINT, MI – Ericsha Bowling stood at a podium with her arms around three of her children and she told a Genesee Circuit Court judge about Leroy Bowling Jr., her husband, a brother and, as she described, a loving father. She described him as a great cook, and even...
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
Michigan trooper shot during undercover surveillance in stable condition
DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper who was shot while on duty early Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Detroit is in stable condition. The male trooper was transported to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, MSP said in a news release.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Murder charges dropped against teens accused in deadly Fraser stabbing
Murder charges have been dropped against three teenagers accused of stabbing another teen to death at a home in Fraser earlier this month, because authorities learned it was in self-defense.
Open house planned to provide details, let residents offer suggestions for Genesee County’s first state park
FLINT, MI -- A public open house next week will give residents a chance to get information on planning for Michigan’s newest state park and to offer suggestions for the project. The state Department of Natural Resources announced the open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday,...
