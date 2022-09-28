ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency

FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Judge sets date for retrial of Flint water crisis case that ended with hung jury

FLINT, MI — A federal judge who presided over a bellwether Flint water crisis trial that ended with a hung jury in August has set the schedule for a retrial in 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy published the schedule in an order filed Thursday, Sept. 29, targeting Feb. 22 as the first day of jury selection in the retrial at the federal courthouse in Ann Arbor.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint; van full of packages stolen

DETROIT – An Amazon driver was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering packages in Detroit this week, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The incident was captured by a Detroit Police officer’s home doorbell camera Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, the report said. The driver, who was about to deliver a package to the home, frantically knocked on Cpl. Michael Fountain’s front door asking for help.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

