Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)
The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
Olivia Wilde talks 'reshaping her family' after Jason Sudeikis split in candid chat with Kelly Clarkson
Olivia Wilde has addressed being a single parent after her 2020 split from her partner of 10 years, actor Jason Sudeikis. While on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the actress shared that she is 'reshaping her family' after splitting from the 47-year-old Saturday Night Live veteran. Also in the...
What links Jeff Bridges to Kendall Roy and Jerry Seinfeld?
The “old guy’s still got it” is a running theme from politics (your Joe Bidens) to sport (your Tom Bradys) – and films or TV programmes that show old guys who still have it are sure to appeal to, well, old guys. And so to The Old Man (Disney+), a TV action thriller about a former CIA agent played by Jeff Bridges, who can still kick ass.
The Fried Chicken Commercial That Cost Steve Carell a Shot at SNL
If you had a choice between doing a TV commercial for a local chicken shack or performing for Saturday Night Live kingpin Lorne Michaels, which would you choose?. That’s kind of an unfair way to put it, so let’s try this: If you were a struggling performer in the 1980s, and you had been trying to land a paying gig with residuals, and one of the best-known restaurants in the area had just hired you to star in a commercial that would run throughout Chicagoland for months, and then you heard that Lorne Michaels was planning to attend Second City on the night of your shoot, would you cancel the sure thing to land the outside chance? And did you even want to be hired by SNL?
