Read full article on original website
Related
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This October
Pair fairs with scares this month in Milwaukee. Comedians from around the country are stopping by Cream City for this weeklong event. This year’s headliner is Laurie Kilmartin, a quick-witted comedian with credits on “Conan” and Comedy Central and a book called Dead People Suck. Leave the tomatoes at home.
milwaukeemag.com
Your Best of Milwaukee 2022 Arts & Entertainment Winners List
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM OUR BEST OF MILWAUKEE ISSUE. He’s the hero we all need, truly representative of the best of us: sincere, hard-working and still filled with wonder despite having seen unimaginable heights of fame. Oh, and all the triple-doubles don’t hurt either. And we’ll never forget he chose us.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
milwaukeemag.com
Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide
Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.
milwaukeemag.com
Your Best of Milwaukee 2022 Dining & Drink Winners List
THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM OUR BEST OF MILWAUKEE ISSUE. Wowza is the word for 3rd Street Market Hall. This is a well-oiled machine of consumption, offering 15-plus vendors; a full-service, 50-seat bar; gaming areas (Cornhole! Giant Jenga! Virtual golf simulators!); and a selfie museum to capture every Instagram-worthy pose. A key driver in the revitalization of the former Shops at Grand Avenue, this market was unquestionably worth the wait.
milwaukeemag.com
Watch Our Women & Wealth Webinar on Maximizing Your HSA
Couldn’t tune in live? Don’t worry – you can still watch it here. On Sept. 29, Milwaukee Magazine Associate Publisher Katie Williams hosted a free webinar discussion with Associated Bank’s CFA and VP of Investment Portfolio Management Lora Olenchek and Associated Bank’s SVP and Director of HSA and Health Benefits Melissa Hukriede.
Comments / 0