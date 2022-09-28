Read full article on original website
whqr.org
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
cn2.com
Gold Bows Show Community Support for Families Battling Childhood Cancer
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been 10 years since one Fort Mill mom won the South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill. Though her crown has been retired, her platform is still going strong. Dana Boutwell, the 2012 Queen chose Cookies For Kids Cancer as her...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Surprised By Familiar Deputy
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a surprise visit from Deputy Pablo Blas. He was injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident in August and spent many days in the hospital, and he didn’t expect to recover this quickly. Today he stopped...
cn2.com
Make-A-Wish Surprises Little Warrior with Room Makeover
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year-old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. Since last September the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted 222 wishes this past year alone, making this is a single year record for the South Carolina chapter.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Hurricane Ian, Drive-By Shooting Charged, Child Struck by Tractor Trailer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement saying 3 of those suspects are juveniles. This comes after 15 year old JaShawnna Coleman was shot when a bullet went through the wall of the Kershaw apartment she was visiting. York County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the 6th...
1 killed in crash at busy Ballantyne intersection, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed Thursday night in a crash at a busy intersection in Ballantyne, MEDIC confirmed. The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. Expect delays in the area. Channel 9 has a crew on the way. No further information...
cn2.com
Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants Wish for a Special Warrior
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. CN2 was there for the grand tour as Penelope and her parents talk about the struggles and the blessings of fighting cancer during COVID and how a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made the ending of treatment even more memorable.
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
cn2.com
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
cn2.com
14 Year Old Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County coroner says a 14 year old girl was killed after attempting to cross South Carolina Highway 9 in Lancaster County on Wednesday when the incident occurred. The teen attended Buford High School says the coroner. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers...
cn2.com
Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
WBTV
Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots
A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Historic Rock Hill Events
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is catching up with Historic Rock Hill’s Executive Director Jennifer Sandler discussing events such as the Oyster Roast on October 20, Laurelwood Cemetery Tour with Pat Grant on November 4 and The White Home Talk on November 20. We have those...
Shot fired after truck pursuit, deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects near Irmo
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have called off the search for the remaining suspects who bailed from a wrecked truck following a chase - but authorities have made one arrest after initially opening fire. Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies were investigating a series of drive-by shootings...
WBTV
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Businesses Prepping to Gather Aid for Florida
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Businesses and community are coming together to gather supplies and aid to those in hardest hit areas in Florida. See below their plans and how you can join them. Knowledge Perk posting out this afternoon, “Our friends and community partners at Williams &...
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 27th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, September 27th. Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Comments / 0