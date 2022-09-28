ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Make-A-Wish Surprises Little Warrior with Room Makeover

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year-old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. Since last September the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted 222 wishes this past year alone, making this is a single year record for the South Carolina chapter.
FORT MILL, SC
Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants Wish for a Special Warrior

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. CN2 was there for the grand tour as Penelope and her parents talk about the struggles and the blessings of fighting cancer during COVID and how a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made the ending of treatment even more memorable.
FORT MILL, SC
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill

The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it's a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
GASTONIA, NC
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff's Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff's Department:. Four...
LANCASTER, SC
14 Year Old Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County coroner says a 14 year old girl was killed after attempting to cross South Carolina Highway 9 in Lancaster County on Wednesday when the incident occurred. The teen attended Buford High School says the coroner. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They've identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots

A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don't believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
FORT MILL, SC
Carolina Connection – Historic Rock Hill Events

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is catching up with Historic Rock Hill's Executive Director Jennifer Sandler discussing events such as the Oyster Roast on October 20, Laurelwood Cemetery Tour with Pat Grant on November 4 and The White Home Talk on November 20. We have those...
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill Businesses Prepping to Gather Aid for Florida

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Businesses and community are coming together to gather supplies and aid to those in hardest hit areas in Florida. See below their plans and how you can join them. Knowledge Perk posting out this afternoon, "Our friends and community partners at Williams &...
ROCK HILL, SC
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
COLUMBIA, SC

