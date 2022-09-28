Comprehensive U.S. laws to protect the environment and worker health and safety (collectively EHS laws) date from the 1970s and 1980s, with numerous state or industry-specific antecedents. Most of those original laws have since been amended or expanded in the 1990s and beyond, the most recent being the 2016 revision to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA, which, despite its name, regulates almost all chemicals in use in the U.S.). Most of these environmental laws, such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA, which regulates hazardous and solid wastes), were initially designed to regulate large industries that posed a particular threat to the environment. Similarly, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) was designed primarily to protect workers in certain hazardous industries or carrying out hazardous activities, such as energized electrical work or working in confined spaces. The majority of these laws are implemented at the state level in conjunction with minimum standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental laws and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration for health and safety laws.

