Lancaster Farming
Ag Secretaries Seek Change on Avian Influenza Depopulation Method
State agriculture secretaries are encouraging USDA to reconsider the role for ventilation shutdown in depopulating poultry houses. The practice is currently allowed only when other methods are impractical, but the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is asking USDA to conduct a scientific review to see if the protocol should be added to the list of preferred techniques.
beefmagazine.com
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
BBC
Government review of ELMS farming subsidies stokes anger
A major overhaul of farm subsidies that rewards landowners in England for their environmental work is in doubt after the government signalled a review. Environmental groups and some farmers worry the government could water down the overhaul, known as environmental land management schemes (ELMS), but the NFU farm union had requested a delay.
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness, Oct. 1, 2022
Max and Mike are joined virtually by Chris Edgington, Chairman, NCGA, to talk about what the corn growers accomplished over the last year, including ethanol, fertilizer tariffs, legislation and more. They also touch on educating new legislators, as well as atrazine. Brian Basting, Advance Trading, joins Mike at the desk...
Agriculture Online
Report: USDA conservation programs need to focus more on climate change mitigation
Farmers received billions of dollars from two of the largest federal agricultural conservation programs between 2017 and 2020, but only a small proportion of the money funded practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). “Essentially, what we found...
USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture
The Biden administration plans to distribute more than $3 billion to fund projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon in agriculture and forestry — a tripling of its initial commitment in February. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was set to publicly announce the expansion of...
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Agriculture Online
Case IH releases upgraded hay balers based on farmer feedback
Case IH has announced upgrades to their long-running series of small square balers and round balers, as well as a new Pro series of round balers. “Each addition or upgrade we’ve made has been driven by what growers want and need from their hay equipment,” says Brian Spencer, hay and forage equipment marketing manager for Case IH. “With this new, customer-focused lineup, we’re proud to say that Case IH offers a suite of hay tools for every kind of operation.”
swineweb.com
Building an Emergency Response Plan for Livestock Producers
Whether you raise pigs, sheep, goats, or cattle, having an emergency plan for their care is critical for animal welfare and business continuity. Emergency preparedness is critical for all businesses. While it might only be on your mind during an emergency, taking the time to plan-ahead can help you make better decisions during a crisis.
KIMA TV
Military's safe levels for PFAS dramatically higher than EPA's standards
The military says they are getting closer to coming up with a plan for those homeowners affected by PFAS, a hazardous chemical. But there is a massive difference between what the EPA and the military find safe. Since last year, they have been finding this chemical in drinking water wells...
Phys.org
Ethanol helps plants better tolerate heat stress
A dose of ethanol, better known as common alcohol, can enable plants to withstand heat stress that might otherwise kill them, RIKEN biologists have found. This could offer a low-cost way to make crops more resilient to the effects of climate change. Global warming is increasing the risk of heat-related...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
Agriculture Online
Deere’s investment in InnerPlant is about changing Big Ag
John Deere‘s recent investment in crop health startup InnerPlant is far bigger than the $16 million figure attached to the deal. In many ways, it seems Deere is investing in not one company, but an entirely new way of doing crop protection and, ultimately, commodity farming. InnerPlant announced its...
Agriculture Online
New grain pollination aid to hit the market by 2026
PowerPollen announces its first pollination solution available for corn production, the in-season control, a pollination technology platform that will be commercially available to farmers in 2026. Grain farmers traditionally plan their hybrid seed and crop input purchases before the next growing season. After planting and inputs are deployed, a field's...
Agriculture Online
Merck animal health to acquire virtual livestock fencing developer
Merck Animal Health has announced that it will acquire Vence, a California-based virtual fencing start-up by the end of September. Launched in 2016, the company's origins come from research by Dean Anderson, a USDA Animal Range Scientist, who developed the idea of using audio longitudinal waves and GPS tracking to monitor the movement of cattle as they rotational graze pastures with the use of computers or smartphones.
inbusinessphx.com
Environmental Health & Safety Considerations for Business Operations
Comprehensive U.S. laws to protect the environment and worker health and safety (collectively EHS laws) date from the 1970s and 1980s, with numerous state or industry-specific antecedents. Most of those original laws have since been amended or expanded in the 1990s and beyond, the most recent being the 2016 revision to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA, which, despite its name, regulates almost all chemicals in use in the U.S.). Most of these environmental laws, such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA, which regulates hazardous and solid wastes), were initially designed to regulate large industries that posed a particular threat to the environment. Similarly, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) was designed primarily to protect workers in certain hazardous industries or carrying out hazardous activities, such as energized electrical work or working in confined spaces. The majority of these laws are implemented at the state level in conjunction with minimum standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental laws and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration for health and safety laws.
bloomberglaw.com
Polluted Communities Need Bigger Role in Settlements, EPA Says
The EPA is encouraging companies and other defendants accused of air and water pollution, as well as other environmental crimes, to gather input from affected communities about what beneficial projects residents might want as part of a legal deal. That approach marks a shift from the Environmental Protection Agency’s historical...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Maximizing cattle herd potential through genetic testing
Cattle producers are always looking for ways to improve their animals and get the most out of their herd. With input costs high across the board, maximizing your cattle’s potential is even more important. Genetic testing of cattle can give producers a playbook of how they should fine tune...
seafoodsource.com
AquaBounty’s roadmap features new farms every two years, international expansion
Maynard, Massachusetts, U.S.A.-headquartered AquaBounty Technologies has big ambitions for the future of the company. During a “Virtual Analyst Day” presentation by the company, AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf and CFO David Frank overviewed the company’s future plans – which include significant expansion in both North America and overseas. According the company, it plans to construct new land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities for its salmon every two years.
