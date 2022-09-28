ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Business Journal

Opinion: Missouri farmers prepare for harvest

Summer temperatures are finally starting to taper off and combines are rolling across Missouri’s fields. From corn and soybeans to rice and cotton, this harvest will mark the end of an extremely turbulent growing season for farmers. Leading up to and during planting season, skyrocketing energy prices sent the...
MISSOURI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum Harvests MASSIVE Bull Elk On Colorado Hunting Trip

Growing up in South Carolina, it’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that elk this size exist in the same country I live in. And while there has been a few sightings in my state, the population isn’t strong enough to hunt. These massive creatures are something one from my neck of the woods could only dream of harvesting, some bucket list stuff no doubt.
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek

The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when...
AGRICULTURE
gcaptain.com

Shrinking Mississippi River Puts American Farm Trade at Risks

American farmers are facing yet another supply-chain headache just as harvest season gets into high gear: A shrinking Mississippi River. The critical trade route for US crops and fertilizer used to grow them has had such a steep drop in water level that vessel traffic is being limited. Agriculture shipments are starting to stall and the fear is conditions could worsen, said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.
AGRICULTURE
Whiskey Riff

Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota

Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
KJCT8

Drought and disease may strain Colorado’s waterfowl hunting season

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has some bad news for waterfowl hunters this year. Dry conditions in common waterfowl breeding locations across North America negatively impacted many species commonly hunted in Colorado, with a few exceptions. CPW reports that many species of ducks and geese in Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
seafoodsource.com

Alaska’s geoduck, sea cucumber fisheries on rebound

Dive fisheries in the U.S. state of Alaska appear to be recovering after COVID-related transportation delays kept live geoducks from getting to key markets in China. Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) levels, another factor that has limited the supply of giant clams to the market, have been favorable in test samples thus far in 2022.
ALASKA STATE
Seacoast Current

Three New England Apple Orchards Make USA Today’s List of Best in US

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I apologize for coming in hot while inquiring about your fondness for apples. But if you do like them, and live in New England, you’re in luck, because three New England orchards made USA Today’s list of the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the United States.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WDIO-TV

Minnesota Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area. The ruling Wednesday affirms a state...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
outdoorsfirst.com

Great Fall Fishing Begins with LIVETARGET

Fall is a great time to target some of the largest predators swimming in Alaska’s lakes and rivers: northern pike and lake trout. Cooling water temperatures trigger predictable changes that make these fish easy to find – and easy to catch. With help from LIVETARGET lures, some of the biggest and most aggressive fish of the year are well within your reach.
ALASKA STATE

