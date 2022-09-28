Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Drought conditions across the top corn growing states | September 22, 2022
Drought intensified or expanded across several top corn growing states in the last week. All 18 of the top corn growing states continue to face moisture stress of some degree. Nationwide, 274.8 million acres of crops are experiencing drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
Springfield Business Journal
Opinion: Missouri farmers prepare for harvest
Summer temperatures are finally starting to taper off and combines are rolling across Missouri’s fields. From corn and soybeans to rice and cotton, this harvest will mark the end of an extremely turbulent growing season for farmers. Leading up to and during planting season, skyrocketing energy prices sent the...
Parker McCollum Harvests MASSIVE Bull Elk On Colorado Hunting Trip
Growing up in South Carolina, it’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that elk this size exist in the same country I live in. And while there has been a few sightings in my state, the population isn’t strong enough to hunt. These massive creatures are something one from my neck of the woods could only dream of harvesting, some bucket list stuff no doubt.
Agriculture Online
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when...
Rutting Whitetail Buck Backs Down Big Ol’ Bull On Illinois Farm
Size, speed, skill, giant spikes sticking out of your head… there are a lot of things that can give you an advantage in a fight. And then there are the intangibles. Heart, determination, the kind of stuff you can’t teach. Having the right combination can make all the difference, and even overcome some obvious areas of weakness.
Good Question! Can you Answer, “Why Is this Area of Land a Part of Minnesota”?
Have you ever wondered why does Minnesota have a peak right at the top of the state? It does make our state look pretty cool on maps, but does the land serve a purpose?. This question was recently posed on reddit by user ItsRiletta:. Why is this area of land...
Mule Deer Bucks Fight To The Death Over A Doe In Arizona
A lot of people think deer hunting is a brutal hobby, and for anybody that just doesn’t like the thought of killing an animal, that perfectly fair. It’s not for everybody. But I will say this… a clean shot through the heart is FAR less brutal than what can happen in the wild.
Cotton Grower Larkin Martin: ‘It Ain’t Your Granddaddy’s Farm’
As part of NYC Climate Week last week, agricultural science and technology company Indigo Ag brought three sustainable farmers to New York to discuss their regenerative practices with the media. Rivet sat down with farmer Larkin Martin, whose Martin Farms in Alabama is a seventh-generation operation that grows cotton, corn,...
gcaptain.com
Shrinking Mississippi River Puts American Farm Trade at Risks
American farmers are facing yet another supply-chain headache just as harvest season gets into high gear: A shrinking Mississippi River. The critical trade route for US crops and fertilizer used to grow them has had such a steep drop in water level that vessel traffic is being limited. Agriculture shipments are starting to stall and the fear is conditions could worsen, said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.
CBS News
Finding Minnesota: Golfing with sheep in New York Mills
In New York Mills, there’s a place that’s part golf course, part pasture. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us why Balhepburn is anything but par for the course.
Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota
Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KJCT8
Drought and disease may strain Colorado’s waterfowl hunting season
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has some bad news for waterfowl hunters this year. Dry conditions in common waterfowl breeding locations across North America negatively impacted many species commonly hunted in Colorado, with a few exceptions. CPW reports that many species of ducks and geese in Colorado...
seafoodsource.com
Alaska’s geoduck, sea cucumber fisheries on rebound
Dive fisheries in the U.S. state of Alaska appear to be recovering after COVID-related transportation delays kept live geoducks from getting to key markets in China. Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) levels, another factor that has limited the supply of giant clams to the market, have been favorable in test samples thus far in 2022.
Three New England Apple Orchards Make USA Today’s List of Best in US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I apologize for coming in hot while inquiring about your fondness for apples. But if you do like them, and live in New England, you’re in luck, because three New England orchards made USA Today’s list of the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the United States.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area. The ruling Wednesday affirms a state...
outdoorsfirst.com
Great Fall Fishing Begins with LIVETARGET
Fall is a great time to target some of the largest predators swimming in Alaska’s lakes and rivers: northern pike and lake trout. Cooling water temperatures trigger predictable changes that make these fish easy to find – and easy to catch. With help from LIVETARGET lures, some of the biggest and most aggressive fish of the year are well within your reach.
Boosters, anyone? Demand for Omicron shot off to a slow start in Minnesota
Demand for Omicron boosters in Minnesota is off to a tepid start. The big picture: Just over 197,000 Minnesotans have received a dose of the updated boosters, called bivalent vaccines, since they rolled out earlier this month, state data shows. That's just 5.5% of residents 12 and older who finished...
