Detroit Pistons: 3 biggest questions from training camp so far

The Detroit Pistons are nearing the end of training camp, with the open practice tomorrow and preseason starting on Tuesday October 4th. The Bojan Bogdanovic trade shook up what was otherwise a fairly quiet offseason, and will hopefully put Detroit in a better position to be competitive this season. But...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement

NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
NASCAR: Key NBC broadcast change from recent weeks

All six of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule are set to be broadcast live on NBC as opposed to USA Network. Following this past Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, there are just six races remaining on the 2022 schedule, including two more in the round of 12, three in the round of 8, and the Championship 4 season finale.
