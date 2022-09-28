ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF- 7News

Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WOWK

Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings

Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WOWK

WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Texas

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday night with their fourth night game of the season, traveling to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
lineups.com

West Virginia vs Texas Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)

West Virginia visits Texas in Austin after beating Virginia Tech last week pretty soundly. Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime last week too. This should be an interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him

Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
Thrillist

These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall

For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
Daily Athenaeum

WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago

WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WBOY 12 News

New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
