Week 5 Bowl Projections for West Virginia
A look at where the Mountaineers may end up in the postseason.
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
SportsZone Highlights: Fairmont Senior at North Marion
RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior (4-2) defeated North Marion (5-1) with a final score of 20-19. Next week, North Marion will face Elkins, and Fairmont Senior will take on Morgantown.
West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
West Virginia vs. Texas schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowWest Virginia: Watch how well the Mountaineers are able to generate pressure from the ...
Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WOWK
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WOWK
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Texas
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday night with their fourth night game of the season, traveling to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
What to expect at the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival
The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
lineups.com
West Virginia vs Texas Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)
West Virginia visits Texas in Austin after beating Virginia Tech last week pretty soundly. Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime last week too. This should be an interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him
Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
Thrillist
These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall
For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Balloons Over Morgantown Begins Tonight with NightGlow; Continues throughout Weekend
Balloons Over Morgantown 2022 takes place today, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The action starts at 7 p.m. today with the traditional "NightGlow" balloon launch at Morgantown Mall. Early arrival is recommended. NightGlow will be centered in front of the WVU Medicine. Building (formerly Sears). Remaining balloon launches will...
Construction begins on new BMX bike park in Morgantown
Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
Stonewall Resort Offering Fun-Focused, Fall-Inspired Lineup of Oct. Events
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Featuring fall harvest culinary dinners and wine and beer tastings, high energy musical performances, interactive trivia, a Halloween-themed dance party and much more, Stonewall Resort offers a full lineup of events throughout the month of October sure to appeal to all. “Guests from near and...
