Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina Andras
Related
Project bringing bikeway, utilities will partially close Main Street intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI - An intersection on a major downtown Ann Arbor thoroughfare will partially close as a large improvement project bringing a new bikeway and utilities for an affordable housing development in Kerrytown proceeds. Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Main Street and Miller Avenue/Catherine Street intersection...
Drawings give closer look at Ann Arbor’s SouthTown development proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for an all-electric, solar-powered, mass-timber building rising eight stories in Ann Arbor are coming into focus, with new drawings offering a closer look at what’s envisioned for the so-called SouthTown development. Local developer Prentice 4M, working with Synecdoche Design, is proposing the mixed-use...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Michigan Daily
Some Ann Arbor residents share concerns about TC1 rezoning proposal ahead of City Council vote
Around 60 Ann Arbor residents met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rezoning of the North-South Maple Road and West Stadium Boulevard area into the Transit Corridor (TC) 1 district, which aims to support redevelopment and transit services. The meeting took place at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor Public Library, where citizens voiced their concerns over how the rezoning will affect local small businesses and residential areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Open house planned to provide details, let residents offer suggestions for Genesee County’s first state park
FLINT, MI -- A public open house next week will give residents a chance to get information on planning for Michigan’s newest state park and to offer suggestions for the project. The state Department of Natural Resources announced the open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday,...
$3.5M grant will help complete Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail, Iron Belle Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts to complete the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail, a collection of non-motorized pathways spanning the county, and to expand connecting trail systems received a major boost this summer. It comes in the form of the largest-ever grant awarded to the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, a nonprofit...
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
Single-lane I-94 closure coming to Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to I-94 in Jackson County as maintenance on the highway continues. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing a single lane of westbound I-94 from U.S. 127 to Elm Road for maintenance. The road will be closed for three separate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Daily
Demystifying Ann Arbor’s train station
For as long as I can remember, I’ve heard trains in the night. Railroads snake all along the Mississippi River, through Memphis, past its hallowed streets of soul music. The tracks run up the Hudson, through Rhinebeck, past its Dutch barns and vast orchards. Only now, in Ann Arbor,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
Ann Arbor student keeps racking up awards for positive impact on environment
ANN ARBOR, MI - It admittedly freaked Isabel Sutton out when she did a fifth-grade school project on recycling and how much single-use plastic items are ingested by sea creatures and birds. But the project motivated Sutton to begin environmental advocacy and volunteer work at a young age, raising nearly...
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
M-15 in Davison at railroad tracks to close for three days next week
DAVISON, MI -- M-15 in Davison at the railroad tracks near downtown will shut down for three days next week while road repairs take place. Traffic will rerouted to Oak Road on Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 7. Main Street and Genesee Street, on each side of M-15, will remain open to the public.
Mama Tu-Tu helps Jackson folks once again, new Dairy Queen coming: Jackson headlines Sept. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – Mama Tu-Tu, a much-loved member of the Jackson community, is once again going out of her way to help those in need. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Eric Lipson
ANN ARBOR – Longtime resident Eric Lipson is running for mayor against incumbent Christopher Taylor in the November general election. A native of Detroit, Lipson is an attorney. He previously ran several nonprofits, including Recycle Ann Arbor’s Reuse Center and the Inter-Cooperative Council student housing cooperative at the University of Michigan.
Done with your gun? Get up to $300 for it at gun buyback events Oct. 22 in Oakland County
On Saturday, October 22, seven local law enforcement agencies and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners will be hosting gun buyback events at four locations throughout the county.
Free closet for children in foster care opens expanded Ann Arbor-area location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Children in the Michigan foster care system now have double the space to shop in a recently opened care closet. Michigan Foster Care Closet, a nonprofit based in Washtenaw County, provides free clothing, shoes, toiletries, school supplies and toys to children currently in the foster care system. Children are allowed to shop free of charge four times a year and take up to a week’s worth of clothing and three pairs of shoes. The care closet also offers items like beds, diapers and winter coats.
MLive
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 4