Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Michigan Daily

Some Ann Arbor residents share concerns about TC1 rezoning proposal ahead of City Council vote

Around 60 Ann Arbor residents met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rezoning of the North-South Maple Road and West Stadium Boulevard area into the Transit Corridor (TC) 1 district, which aims to support redevelopment and transit services. The meeting took place at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor Public Library, where citizens voiced their concerns over how the rezoning will affect local small businesses and residential areas.
MLive

I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
Michigan Daily

Demystifying Ann Arbor’s train station

For as long as I can remember, I’ve heard trains in the night. Railroads snake all along the Mississippi River, through Memphis, past its hallowed streets of soul music. The tracks run up the Hudson, through Rhinebeck, past its Dutch barns and vast orchards. Only now, in Ann Arbor,...
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
The Ann Arbor News

Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Eric Lipson

ANN ARBOR – Longtime resident Eric Lipson is running for mayor against incumbent Christopher Taylor in the November general election. A native of Detroit, Lipson is an attorney. He previously ran several nonprofits, including Recycle Ann Arbor’s Reuse Center and the Inter-Cooperative Council student housing cooperative at the University of Michigan.
MLive

Free closet for children in foster care opens expanded Ann Arbor-area location

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Children in the Michigan foster care system now have double the space to shop in a recently opened care closet. Michigan Foster Care Closet, a nonprofit based in Washtenaw County, provides free clothing, shoes, toiletries, school supplies and toys to children currently in the foster care system. Children are allowed to shop free of charge four times a year and take up to a week’s worth of clothing and three pairs of shoes. The care closet also offers items like beds, diapers and winter coats.
MLive



