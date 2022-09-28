Read full article on original website
Christopher Jon Fleischer
2d ago
Another big lie by her in her commercial is people over party. She votes with the Democrats 100% of the time. these Democrats all change their tune when it’s election time. And after they get in office they turn on the people who voted them in.
7
edmund radziewicz
2d ago
She is nothing but a lier . All of a sudden she is waving the flag as though she is a Patriot. Yet she is being highly endorsed by Progressive Socialist groups . That is the new way to say Communist. She wants the Government to run your life .
6
Arlene Fisher
2d ago
Got to love how these liberal political weasels suddenly are against everything they stood for. Vote Republican!
13
