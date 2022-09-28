Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO