If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
How to Watch Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Experience
Epic Games are holding a brand new performance in Fortnite as part of its Soundwave Series, this time featuring French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura. Fortnite's Soundwave Series is a set of virtual musical performances showcasing artists from around the world. Experiences take place in a custom Creative map, which players can explore and watch the virtual show. Aya Nakamura's experience will play back-to-back for 72 hours starting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET. The experience will also feature a tailor-made setlist.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
happygamer.com
Fortnite’s Battle Royale Mode For Those Who Pre-Order The Independent Game Goat Simulator 3, The Game’s Goat Character Will Be Available To Play
Fortnite fans can now obtain a powerful bovid skin by completing a bizarre crossover with Goat Simulator 3. In the 2014 original Goat Simulator, the player takes control of a goat and attempts to wreak as much havoc as possible over an open globe. In June, developer Coffee Stain Studios debuted a trailer for Goat Simulator 3, and now, as a way to promote their game, they are offering a Fortnite-themed pre-order bonus.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
Is 'Breaking Bad' Coming to Fortnite?
The rumored crossover wouldn't be the first time that a character from a more adult-oriented show or movie made the cut.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
The Iron Man Zero suit is here for Fortnite fans and it’s awful
Fortnite fans can now get their hands on the new Iron Man Zero outfit. It’s a day that ends in “Y”, which means there’s more Marvel content in the Fortnite store. Fans can now get their hands on the new Iron Man Zero outfit, just released on Sept. 29. The suit made its debut in the pages of the Marvel and Fortnite crossover story and it comes with several variants.
happygamer.com
Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie
Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
IGN
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Codex Entries Revealed By BioWare
BioWare has shared several codex entries from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as part of its ongoing developer diaries for the next fantasy RPG. In a new blog, Bioware has shared a few codex excerpts from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as well as an interview with two members of the game’s narrative team, narrative editor Ryan Cormier and senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty.
Nintendo is asking fans if they want a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game
A new survey asks fans what kind of games they want to see in the future
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes
Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Update and Tease From BioWare
BioWare has offered a new update and even some teases regarding Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next entry in the beloved RPG series. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was revealed at the end of 2018 and we've gotten next to no insight about what the game actually is. BioWare has been slowly and carefully crafting the next entry in this saga for quite some time. The Dragon Age series rivals Mass Effect as the developer's most important IP and offers a chance to rope in the Elder Scrolls and DnD crowd. All three of the previous games were met with critical acclaim and are some of the most memorable RPGs out there, but it seems like it will still be a while before we get to play the fourth installment.
ComicBook
Google Stadia Reportedly Canceled Death Stranding Follow-Up From Hideo Kojima
Google Stadia reportedly rejected some kind of follow-up to Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima. There are a lot of stories floating around about Google Stadia right now given it has more or less imploded on itself. Google confirmed earlier this week that Stadia is indeed shutting down in January 2023, much to the dismay of fans. Google Stadia was a pretty ambitious idea from the tech giant as it wanted to rival the console experience with no actual physical box, instead opting for cloud streaming to computers, TVs, and other devices. When it began, it also had grand aspirations for some exclusive games, but first-party development was scrapped after the service failed to take off.
dotesports.com
Fan’s GameCube may actually be an early Wii prototype used at E3
A Nintendo GameCube that contains an extremely early build of the Wii’s main menu has been discovered. Early on Sept. 29, Nintendo historians and preservationists Forest of Illusion shared a follow-up tweet to a two-year-old announcement detailing a 0.1 build of the Wii’s system menu that emerged as part of the Nintendo “Gigaleak” in 2020. Images of a GameCube submitted by a fan appeared to contain an extremely early version of the Wii’s main menu that might be the same as the previously-discovered 0.1 build, according to Nintendo Life.
Google is sending Stadia to its infamous graveyard of canceled services
What just happened? From the beginning, there were fears that Stadia would end up in Google's infamous graveyard of canceled services. Those fears have now come to pass, but the death of Stadia is far from the end of cloud gaming as competing services continue to expand. Google has announced...
