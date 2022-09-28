ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinne Cantolino
2d ago

as long as the law also requires some attendants to be on duty. I am not interested in pumping my own gas. I can wait. if someone can't, then u can pump your own.why does it have to be all or none.

Nancy Deacon Oakes
2d ago

101.5 has been pushing this for a while now STOP we don’t want to pump our own gas.Why does it bother you so much?It doesn’t save money it kills jobs and it one of the few good things about N.J. Stop pushing it on us!

Patriot 1st
2d ago

Look at the jobs it will take away. Keep Jersey special with full service. PS you don't hear about people getting carjacked at Jersey gas stations either because there is attendants working here. Safety issue to me!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

94.5 PST

A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey

TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
News 12

Hurricane Ian leaves some NJ residents stuck in Florida as local utility workers head south

There are some New Jersey residents who are stranded in Florida following Hurricane Ian. News 12 New Jersey spoke with one Middlesex County family who is stuck near the Walt Disney World resort. Rita Haberthur says she and her family are OK and that the area they were in did not get the brunt of the storm. But she says there are some questions as to how the family will get home.
Person
Steve Sweeney
shorelocalnews.com

Roadwork causing commuter headaches

If you live in or around Egg Harbor Township, you’ve encountered the never-ending detours around Fire Road. The intersection of Mill and Fire roads has been partially blocked off since 2017. It’s been five years with no end in sight. Not only has Fire Road been creating problems...
WBRE

36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
bestofnj.com

The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition

Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
Cars
New Jersey 101.5

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
NJ.com

N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget

New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
New Jersey 101.5

7 of New Jersey’s dumbest moments (Opinion)

This is not a 'Top 7' list. Because if you think about the politics, corruption, business interference, celebrity gossip, idiotic driving maneuvers and all the rest, the list of New Jersey dumb moments just goes on and on. So this is only an appetizer. You can serve yourself a full...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

