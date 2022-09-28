Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Mason High School alum wins award for raising awareness about global water crisis
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Mason High School alum recently won an award for her efforts to combat the global water crisis. Laalitya Acharya, 18, won the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes for the project she created called The Nereid Project. “I created a project called the nereid project which...
Fox 19
Brawling students fall out of third-story window at St. Bernard High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fight that could have cost two St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School students their lives is going viral. Thankfully, the students escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. FOX19 has reviewed the video of the fight. We are working to make it available. In it, you can see both students...
WLWT 5
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
CINCINNATI — Six weeks into the season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. There are still some playoff implications in the coming weeks, including this week, when a big GCL South matchup takes place at Nippert Stadium. Other conference matchups on Friday could also go a...
Fox 19
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local student has vowed to fulfill her Homecoming duties after learning her election might have been a prank. Cass Steiner says she was voted by her peers as the sophomore Homecoming Princess at Mariemont High School. “Originally, I was really, really, really excited,” Cass said. “Just...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
Fox 19
Nonprofit connects military families during Blue Star Family Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Southwest Ohio chapter of the nonprofit Blue Star Families started the week with a festival at Hook Field in Middletown to connect active military families during Blue Star Family Welcome Week. The nationwide campaign, Blue Star Welcome Week, is to help. Around 600,000 active-duty and transitioning families...
High school football scores for Week 7 | Vote for Player of the Week
The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown.
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
eaglecountryonline.com
Greendale Native to Compete at National American Miss Pageant
Maggie McCool is the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen. Maggie McCool. Photo provided. (Greendale, Ind.) – A big opportunity awaits a young lady from Greendale. Maggie McCool won the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen pageant this summer. In addition, McCool was also the winner in the following optional contests such as talent, runway, and Miss Personality, and first runner up in casual wear.
‘A parent’s worst nightmare,’ mom says about death of her daughter, a UC student hit by car
MORAINE — The parents of Cayden Turner, the Moraine woman and University of Cincinnati student who was hit and killed by a car as she and her roommate crossed a street near campus Wednesday, said they just cannot believe their 18-year-old is gone. “I never thought, preparing for college...
WLWT 5
Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian
HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
wyso.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
This is the first installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Butterflies and bees flutter through the knee-high grass in the field...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Fox 19
Hundreds participate in annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Sawyer Point
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People from across the Tri-State packed Sawyer’s Point Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday. The walk raises awareness for the disease and funds to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Each participant donated money to the Alzheimer’s Association. So far the...
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
Fox 19
Weekend Countdown: Tri-State events, happenings for Sept. 29 - Oct. 1
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are looking for something to do this upcoming weekend, FOX19 NOW Anchor Rob Williams is here to help. Each week, Rob will have a podcast to highlight the fun events happening around the Tri-State with the Weekend Countdown podcast. Here’s what going on the weekend...
Fox 19
Kentucky native turns love of biking into career making paths for others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An outdoor enthusiast has made her passion a career as she continues her journey to build more trails across the Tri-State. Olivia Birkenhauer lives for adventure, trekking through the trails in Kentucky and Cincinnati, including the Josh Brenneman Memorial Trail at Devou Park in Covington. The president...
Fox 19
Middletown police arrest 17-year-old following suspicious device found at high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a suspicious device was found at Middletown High School Wednesday. Officers say that they and the high school administration received information about a possible explosive device in the boy’s bathroom. Once they received the information, the students and administration...
eaglecountryonline.com
King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair
The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
