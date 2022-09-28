ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

WLWT 5

SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football

CINCINNATI — Six weeks into the season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. There are still some playoff implications in the coming weeks, including this week, when a big GCL South matchup takes place at Nippert Stadium. Other conference matchups on Friday could also go a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Nonprofit connects military families during Blue Star Family Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Southwest Ohio chapter of the nonprofit Blue Star Families started the week with a festival at Hook Field in Middletown to connect active military families during Blue Star Family Welcome Week. The nationwide campaign, Blue Star Welcome Week, is to help. Around 600,000 active-duty and transitioning families...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Greendale Native to Compete at National American Miss Pageant

Maggie McCool is the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen. Maggie McCool. Photo provided. (Greendale, Ind.) – A big opportunity awaits a young lady from Greendale. Maggie McCool won the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen pageant this summer. In addition, McCool was also the winner in the following optional contests such as talent, runway, and Miss Personality, and first runner up in casual wear.
GREENDALE, IN
High School
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Kentucky native turns love of biking into career making paths for others

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An outdoor enthusiast has made her passion a career as she continues her journey to build more trails across the Tri-State. Olivia Birkenhauer lives for adventure, trekking through the trails in Kentucky and Cincinnati, including the Josh Brenneman Memorial Trail at Devou Park in Covington. The president...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair

The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
AURORA, IN

