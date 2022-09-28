Read full article on original website
Hope Inc and Spectrum Healthcare Announce Partnership
HOPE Incorporated and Spectrum Healthcare Group announced today that the companies have entered a strategic partnership that will fully blend peer-centered behavioral health, psychiatric, and primary care services. Co-located in centers throughout Arizona, this unique integration is aimed at ensuring that individuals of all ages have access to the services they need to live healthier lives in the community.
