On Andor, the Rebellion Is Slowly Rising
This week’s Andor picks up on Cassian (Diego Luna) and Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) getting out of dodge and leaving Ferrix behind for now. The Tony Gilroy showrun Star Wars Universe series picks up speed in “Aldhani”, which continues to set up the brewing rebellion in a thrilling episode directed by Susanna White.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Werewolf by Night's Cast and Crew on Giving the MCU Old School Horror
Next week, Marvel Studios debuts its first ever holiday special in the form of Werewolf by Night. Directed and scored by composer Michael Giacchino, the special aims to officially take the MCU into the world of horror monsters in the supernatural by way of monster hunters Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly). But it’s not just any horror, it’s that old school, original Universal Monsters-esque black-and-white horror of the 1930s and 40s!
Armor Wars Starring Don Cheadle Will Now Be a Marvel Movie
Have you watched a Marvel Studios show on Disney+ and thought “I wish this was just a movie?” Well that just happened with development of the upcoming Armor Wars. The show, which stars Don Cheadle as War Machine, was being developed as a follow up from the events in next year’s Secret Invasion but now, it turns out, the story is being moved over to the big screen.
Blade Director Bassam Tariq Exits Due to Shifting Schedules
Bassam Tariq and Marvel Studios are nothing but complimentary towards each other in their notes issued after Tariq’s departure. Due to the shifting nature of the MCU’s production schedule, Tariq has gracefully bowed out of leading the new Blade film. He will remain on as an executive producer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Savannah Film Fest: Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Will Receive Discovery Award, Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast
The musician and actor Colson Baker — who is better known by his stage-name Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK — will receive the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Discovery Award on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. Earlier in the day, he will be interviewed in front of a festival audience by yours truly for THR’s Awards Chatter podcast. On the podcast, the 32-year-old will discuss his colorful life, varied career and the film he is bringing with him to the fest, Tim Sutton’s Taurus, on which he served as an executive producer and in which...
Luke Macfarlane | First Fandoms
The co-star of the romantic comedy Bros talks about his love of Star Trek. Bros is in theaters September 30th.
Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast
Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.
Sony Lands Comedy Pitch ‘Locked Out’ From Matt And Jackson Kellard; Will Gluck Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Sony has acquired the original comedy pitch Locked Out from writers Matt and Jackson Kellard. Will Gluck and Olive Bridge Entertainment brought the pitch to Sony through their first-look deal and are set to produce. The plot is being kept under wraps. The pitch sale adds another feature for Olive Bridge at Sony, where it also is developing End of the World, a buddy action comedy written by Chris Bremner and Gluck, with Gluck set to direct, as well as producing the Black List-topping Move On, a sci-fi romance by Ken Kobayashi, and the live-action adaptation of The Aristocats for Disney. Locked Out represents a first...
House of the Dragon Deleted Scene Hints That Daemon Is a Disaster Bi
The latest instance of House of the Dragon queer-baiting brings into focus the show’s resident lovable yet chaotic baddie Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who exudes attraction to anyone (let’s be real). Fans already have noted the sapphic implications between Alicent and Rhaenyra as being at the root of their division, and young Leanor’s love interest became a “bury your gays” tragedy. The show handles its gay characters very messily! So really, this subdued reveal doesn’t quite count.
Get Ready for Choreographed Bullet Time in The Matrix Dance Adaptation From Danny Boyle
Plug into a rather unique take on the Wachowski siblings’ The Matrix by way of Danny Boyle (28 Days Later), who’s directing a staged dance interpretation of the 1999 sci-fi hit. Yes, you read that correctly—dance, because we’re clamoring for a choreographed, performance-art adaptation of the action movie franchise.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ Adds Jim Gaffigan to Limited Series
The cast of Steven Soderbergh's newest project grows even larger as Jim Gaffigan, best known for his comedic presence on stage, has now joined Full Circle, an upcoming limited series for HBO Max, according to Deadline. The casting of Gaffigan comes after a series of new announcements for the show.
10 New Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Films to Put on Your Radar
The annual, all-genre film festival Fantastic Fest is wrapping up its latest event this week and, as expected, it was jam-packed with incredible genre movies. io9 was there for five of the eight days and saw 15 films in total, almost all of which we really enjoyed. Some of them are big studio films with release dates in place. Some are movies so new they aren’t even on Rotten Tomatoes yet. And below, you’ll find our 10 favorite films from the festival, all fascinating and cool genre films you should keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years.
The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in October 2022
Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most. As always, we’re including the best new films and...
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Shows the Apocalypse the Door
In Suzume no Tojimari, as the “Doors of Disaster” appear across Japan, a young girl—Suzume—and her friend Souta must find a way to close them. They open in places of abandonment and lonliness, and there is a lot of incredible sets that have been painted for this series. The main characters are voiced byNanoka Hara as Suzume and Hokuto Matsumra as Souta. Take a look at the new trailer below.
Interview With the Vampire
Anne Rice, as an author, is obsessed with the ways that love is a singularly horrible experience. It tears you apart, it destroys you, it eats you alive. In the newest adaptation of her work, AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, love is placed at the center of a reconstructed version of her seminal twisted fantasy, resulting in a sweeping, Southern Gothic romance where two vampires make a fool of death with their inescapable, never-ending, horrific love.
All 25 James Bond Films to Land on Prime Video
The name’s Video… Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming service is set to be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies in the United States, the United Kingdom and other key territories. Starting on Oct. 5, everything from “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love” to “Skyfall” and “No Time to Die” will be available to stream on Prime Video. As part of the franchise’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the streamer also plans to release the documentary “The Sound of 007” on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live...
