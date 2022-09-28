All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO