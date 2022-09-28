ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family 'Fears The Worst' After Maryland Man Mysteriously Disappeared Nearly A Month Ago

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Darryl Wiggins Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Family members are fearing the worst after nearly a month has passed since the mysterious disappearance of a Maryland man, authorities say.

Darryl Wiggins, 33, was last heard from on Friday, Sept. 2, when he spoke to his mother around 2 p.m., according to Baltimore police.

Wiggins was reported missing two days later on Sunday, Sept. 4 after being unable to find or contact him.

His family says Wiggins does not have a history of any mental illness or physical health problems, and now fear the worst has happened.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of the whereabouts of Darryl Wiggins is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone with information that might suggest that Wiggins is the victim of a crime can call Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 24

The Wise guy
2d ago

I hope your son returns safely I remember this missing person report and that was a holiday weekend I think so hopefully everything is fine

Reply
3
tami weber
2d ago

Prayers for his safety and well being and a joyful return home. Prayers for his family and friends during this trying time of not knowing what's going on with him. 🙏

Reply
2
default-avatar
jessica.wiggins
1d ago

If you have nothing nice to say keep it to yourself. Imagine what his mother and the rest of our family is going through. Darryl is not into drugs… he isn’t a thug… he is a hardworking guy who just started his moving business. This is NOT like him to up and leave and not be in contact with anyone. There are pieces of the investigation that I am not sure I am able to say but this is suspected foul play because Darryl is not that type of guy. If you made racist comments on any of these platforms you should be ashamed of yourself.

Reply
2
 

