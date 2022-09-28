Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Indiana’s first U.S. registered educator-focused apprenticeship program receives federal approval
INDIANA – The state of Indiana today joined local leaders to celebrate the federal approval of Indiana’s first educator-focused federal registered apprenticeship. The registered apprenticeship will help more Hoosier students pursue a pathway to teaching and is the first-of-its-kind program in the nation concentrated on special education. “As...
indianapublicradio.org
Report recommends changes to Indiana’s mental health care system
The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission has released findings of a two-year study that shows the state’s mental health care systems are in need of increased funding, programs and staff. The 24-member commission began in 2020, with the goal of informing legislation to improve mental health services. It’s part of...
wbaa.org
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
xrock1039.com
State Health Department Announces Changes to Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard
The Indiana Department of Health today announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard. Beginning this week, coronavirus.in.gov will be updated each Wednesday by 5 p.m. Eastern Time, reflecting a national shift to weekly metrics. Breakthrough case counts and hospitalizations have been removed as widespread use of at-home tests, new variants and updated vaccines no longer provide a clear picture of the numbers. Added was a new wastewater surveillance dashboard. The state health department said the virus can be shed there without symptoms, so wastewater surveillance can serve as an early warning that COVID-19 is spreading in a community. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made changes to our dashboards to ensure we are providing information that most accurately reflects the current situation so that individuals and communities can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “These adjustments allow us to better evaluate COVID-19 activity in communities at a time when many cases go unreported due to the high use of home tests.”
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
WTHI
"That's the way we raise the bar..." The Indiana Department of Education continues rollout of new student achievement standards
INDIANA (WTHI)- The Department of Education has spent the past year revamping its student achievement standards. The state is trying to take a more holistic approach to evaluating students, beyond just test scores. It's something Otter Creek Middle School Principal Sarah Gore said is much needed. "Every school is different...
wbiw.com
Duke Energy Indiana plans two-year electric transportation pilot programs
INDIANA – Duke Energy is launching electric transportation pilot programs in Indiana for its residential and commercial customers, including businesses, schools, and local governments. On June 1, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved four two-year, customer-focused Duke Energy electric transportation pilot programs for the company’s Indiana customers. Each program...
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
wrtv.com
Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita encourages Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact to preserve online presence after death
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita advises Hoosiers to set up an Apple, Google, or Facebook “legacy contact” to ensure their social media accounts and cell phone content are secure and accessible to appointed loved ones after death. “Death is never something we want to think about,”...
wbiw.com
Health Tech Startup advancing future-focused innovation in Southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY – RxLightning, a health technology company, announced plans today to expand in southern Indiana, designating New Albany as the startup’s headquarters and creating up to 175 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “As a state, Indiana is committed to cultivating innovators and fostering entrepreneurs,...
wbiw.com
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School’s Poling Chair
BLOOMINGTON – Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general, and a former Indiana state health commissioner will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions
Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent
The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Absolute best nachos in Indiana. Colts fans should expect traffic changes downtown. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators...
wbiw.com
Auditor of State confirms all Automatic Taxpayer Refund Checks are printed and mailed
STATEHOUSE – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA today. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
wbiw.com
FDA’s fourth TechTalk Podcast will focus on data exchange with state and local partners
INDIANA – On October 12, 2022, the FDA will air the fourth New Era of Smarter Food Safety TechTalk Podcast, a series that focuses on the development and use of new technologies to accelerate the prevention of food safety problems and speed responses to foodborne-illness outbreaks. TechTalk features leaders in FDA, other government agencies, and the private sector who share their unique experiences and insights.
