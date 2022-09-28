ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

indianapublicradio.org

Report recommends changes to Indiana’s mental health care system

The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission has released findings of a two-year study that shows the state’s mental health care systems are in need of increased funding, programs and staff. The 24-member commission began in 2020, with the goal of informing legislation to improve mental health services. It’s part of...
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
INDIANA STATE
xrock1039.com

State Health Department Announces Changes to Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health today announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard. Beginning this week, coronavirus.in.gov will be updated each Wednesday by 5 p.m. Eastern Time, reflecting a national shift to weekly metrics. Breakthrough case counts and hospitalizations have been removed as widespread use of at-home tests, new variants and updated vaccines no longer provide a clear picture of the numbers. Added was a new wastewater surveillance dashboard. The state health department said the virus can be shed there without symptoms, so wastewater surveillance can serve as an early warning that COVID-19 is spreading in a community. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made changes to our dashboards to ensure we are providing information that most accurately reflects the current situation so that individuals and communities can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “These adjustments allow us to better evaluate COVID-19 activity in communities at a time when many cases go unreported due to the high use of home tests.”
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Duke Energy Indiana plans two-year electric transportation pilot programs

INDIANA – Duke Energy is launching electric transportation pilot programs in Indiana for its residential and commercial customers, including businesses, schools, and local governments. On June 1, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved four two-year, customer-focused Duke Energy electric transportation pilot programs for the company’s Indiana customers. Each program...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Health Tech Startup advancing future-focused innovation in Southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY – RxLightning, a health technology company, announced plans today to expand in southern Indiana, designating New Albany as the startup’s headquarters and creating up to 175 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “As a state, Indiana is committed to cultivating innovators and fostering entrepreneurs,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School’s Poling Chair

BLOOMINGTON – Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general, and a former Indiana state health commissioner will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent

The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Absolute best nachos in Indiana. Colts fans should expect traffic changes downtown. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Auditor of State confirms all Automatic Taxpayer Refund Checks are printed and mailed

STATEHOUSE – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA today. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

FDA’s fourth TechTalk Podcast will focus on data exchange with state and local partners

INDIANA – On October 12, 2022, the FDA will air the fourth New Era of Smarter Food Safety TechTalk Podcast, a series that focuses on the development and use of new technologies to accelerate the prevention of food safety problems and speed responses to foodborne-illness outbreaks. TechTalk features leaders in FDA, other government agencies, and the private sector who share their unique experiences and insights.
INDIANA STATE

