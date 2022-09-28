Read full article on original website
Here’s the Word on Storm Debris
Preliminary damage and debris assessments by Nassau County’s emergency responders indicate minor impacts to the area. Therefore, the county will not be activating supplemental debris removal contracts. Residents are advised to separate their household and yard debris and dispose of it through normal channels. Excess yard waste should be...
Hurricane Ian: Resources and Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
Now Comes Cleanup Time
This photo, taken yesterday by city street crew leader Jimmy Graham, is just the beginning. You will recognize it as the historic Lesesne House on Centre Street. One of the stately trees in the home’s front hard fell in the night and crushed a piece of the home’s picket fence. It is an icon damaged but repairable.
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Nassau County
As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
Jacksonville rescue team saves man, 79, from debris of collapsed home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was saved from the collapsed remains of his two-story home by a Jacksonville rescue team in Southwest Florida following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department only spent a short time on the...
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Trash and recycling containers will be picked up Friday, Sept. 30, only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Otherwise, it will...
County Bulletin: Don’t Drop Your Guard Yet
Hurricane Ian was downgraded overnight to a Tropical Storm. However, the storm’s current track does not exclude Nassau County from the projected storm surge. Yesterday, sea levels in Nassau County were already a foot higher than normal due to the Nor’easter we’ve been experiencing. The first bands of the storm have not reached Nassau County yet. The storm is still projected to bring another 3-6 feet of storm surge along the coast over the next 48 hours.
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
Photos, videos show more flooding, wind damage and rain as Ian blows through Florida
Images of flooding Thursday morning from St. Augustine’s bayside and nearby neighborhoods filled social media channels and we showed it to you live on News4JAX.com and Channel 4. Northeast Florida’s coastline faced strong winds and heavy rain, while Central Florida saw flooding, power outages and damage as Ian pushed...
Commentary: Another Close Call
Luck was with Amelia Island again as the predicted heavier winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian did not materialize. However, flooding, once again, pummeled downtown Fernandina. Tropical storm force winds pushed the Amelia River waters into the marina, the rail lines and local businesses. One of the easiest methods...
Video: Nassau County deputies save boaters during Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office rescued two people from their sailboat during Hurricane Ian on Wednesday evening. The NCSO Marine Unit saved the boaters in the Fernandina Harbor around 8:30 p.m., according to their social media. No one was hurt, thankfully. Nassau officials want to remind...
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders
Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
Insurer drops Duval family just days before Ian’s arrival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine working for months to get your home covered, and then just days before a hurricane hits, you find out your insurance company has canceled your policy. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. That’s exactly what happened to one Duval family. Jennifer Cowart’s broker...
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
