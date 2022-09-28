Hurricane Ian was downgraded overnight to a Tropical Storm. However, the storm’s current track does not exclude Nassau County from the projected storm surge. Yesterday, sea levels in Nassau County were already a foot higher than normal due to the Nor’easter we’ve been experiencing. The first bands of the storm have not reached Nassau County yet. The storm is still projected to bring another 3-6 feet of storm surge along the coast over the next 48 hours.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO