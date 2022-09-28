ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fernandinaobserver.com

Here’s the Word on Storm Debris

Preliminary damage and debris assessments by Nassau County’s emergency responders indicate minor impacts to the area. Therefore, the county will not be activating supplemental debris removal contracts. Residents are advised to separate their household and yard debris and dispose of it through normal channels. Excess yard waste should be...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Resources and Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Callahan, FL
Government
City
Hilliard, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Callahan, FL
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fernandinaobserver.com

Now Comes Cleanup Time

This photo, taken yesterday by city street crew leader Jimmy Graham, is just the beginning. You will recognize it as the historic Lesesne House on Centre Street. One of the stately trees in the home’s front hard fell in the night and crushed a piece of the home’s picket fence. It is an icon damaged but repairable.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Nassau County

As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Health#Photo Id#Vital#Food Snacks
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Trash and recycling containers will be picked up Friday, Sept. 30, only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Otherwise, it will...
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

County Bulletin: Don’t Drop Your Guard Yet

Hurricane Ian was downgraded overnight to a Tropical Storm. However, the storm’s current track does not exclude Nassau County from the projected storm surge. Yesterday, sea levels in Nassau County were already a foot higher than normal due to the Nor’easter we’ve been experiencing. The first bands of the storm have not reached Nassau County yet. The storm is still projected to bring another 3-6 feet of storm surge along the coast over the next 48 hours.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fernandinaobserver.com

Commentary: Another Close Call

Luck was with Amelia Island again as the predicted heavier winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian did not materialize. However, flooding, once again, pummeled downtown Fernandina. Tropical storm force winds pushed the Amelia River waters into the marina, the rail lines and local businesses. One of the easiest methods...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders

Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy