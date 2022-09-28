Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
This Indiana Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFrench Lick, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
wbiw.com
Attend the Limestone Capital Expo Friday, the kick-off event for the Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K & 1 Mile Walk
BEDFORD – Come join the fun during the Limestone Capital Expo Friday, September 30th. The 8th annual event is sponsored by Bedford Federal Savings Bank. The Limestone Capital Expo is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Milwaukee Depot building on the corner of J and 14th streets, which will also serve as the starting point and finish for this year’s Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K & 1 Mile Walk. The marathon will take place on Saturday. The race is sponsored by McIntyre Bros.
wbiw.com
Bedford Lions Club 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast is this Saturday
BEDFORD – The Bedford Lions Club invites everyone to attend the 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast on Saturday, October 1st. The event will be from 6 a.m. until Noon at Thornton Park Pavilion. The price of tickets for adults (13 & up) is $8 and children’s tickets (12 &...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
wbiw.com
Ladies of Liberty will perform Saturday, Oct. 8th at Orleans Fall Fun Fest
ORLEANS – The ever-popular Ladies for Liberty will be returning to historic downtown Orleans on Saturday, October 8th in conjunction with the 2022 Fall Fun Fest in the Park activities this weekend. The group will be performing a special FREE lunchtime Concert at 11 a.m. on the Bicentennial Stage,...
wbiw.com
Stars end first round in 16th at state finals
CARMEL – Prairie View, a sparkling golf course with claws, left some scratch marks on Bedford North Lawrence during the opening round of the 50th IHSAA state championship on Friday. The Stars carded a team total of 403 and settled into 16th place in the 18-team field heading into...
wbiw.com
Johnston’s eclectic Stars overdeliver during drive to golf state finals
BEDFORD – Golfers, chasing perfection in a game where it doesn’t exist, have to be a little crazy. Just a swing away from the psychiatrist couch. Laughing is the best self-defense mechanism for crying, lest a club-throwing fit of rage erupt from the most calm of individuals. Just...
wbiw.com
Fall brings changes at select Bloomington Parks & Recreation facilities
BLOOMINGTON – With fall in full swing comes changes in the hours at select Bloomington Parks & Recreation facilities. Twin Lakes Recreation Center will now be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On October 1, Griffy...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to invite you to their kick-off meeting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to invite you to their kick-off meeting. Anyone in grades 7-12 is invited to participate, and feel free to bring a friend. The Indiana 4-H Junior Leader program is designed to teach 4-H members in grades 7-12 about leadership development....
wbiw.com
Orleans Fall Town-Wide Cleanup October 3-8
ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set this week October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all its residents to participate in the clean-up efforts. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard that week only free of charge. Discard...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming
BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
Nashville and Columbus, IN named among ‘Most Beautiful Small Towns in America’
Two towns in the southern half of Indiana are being celebrated for their beauty. Architectural Digest has named Nashville (#19) and Columbus (#53) among the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America. Nashville, IN Nashville is in Brown County, an area where thousands flock to in the fall to see the dazzling colors of the […]
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Home slated for demolition turns out to be 100-year-old log cabin
A 100-year-old house in Martinsville, Indiana, was set to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. But when they started to tear it down, they discovered it’s actually a log cabin. Now, people there are taking a Lincoln Logs approach to saving it from the wrecking ball.
wbiw.com
Culvert replacements to close State Road 45 east of Bloomington
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 45 on Tuesday, October 4, to replace two box culverts east of Bloomington. The road will close from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Unionville Elementary School (near Shuffle Creek Road)...
wbiw.com
Clutch Cline’s late field goal boots BNL to 13-10 triumph over Floyd Central
BEDFORD – They lifted him onto their shoulders, chanting his name, the moment of dreams. Just minutes earlier, Billy Cline shouldered an entire program on his back, lifting Bedford North Lawrence to the heights of ultimate joy and the brink of a championship. ”Bil-ly! Bil-ly! Bil-ly!” He’ll never forget...
wbiw.com
Seymour Library closed during Oktoberfest
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Public Library will close the Seymour Library branch on today, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Seymour Oktoberfest. Friends of the Jackson County Public Library will be accepting $5 donations for parking from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. The Discovery...
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 30, 2022
4:15 p.m. Baylee Lackey, 20, Bedford, wanted on a warrant fo petition to revoke. 5:27 p.m. Kyle White, Bedford, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. Incidents – September 30. 12:03 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
wbiw.com
Bounces break for Seymour during 1-0 win over BNL in sectional preview
BEDFORD – The luck of the bounce. The first Bedford North Lawrence shot crashed off the post, the first good Seymour chance got ricocheted like a pinball before finding the net. And that was the ultimate difference between two conference rivals destined for a quick rematch. The Owls converted...
Fox 59
Construction crews uncover century old log cabin during demolition in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — While working toward the future of Martinsville, crews downtown found a piece of the past. A more than 100-year-old log cabin was hiding inside of what a majority of people thought was an old brick house. The building in question is on the corner of S...
WLWT 5
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
