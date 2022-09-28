ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Attend the Limestone Capital Expo Friday, the kick-off event for the Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K & 1 Mile Walk

BEDFORD – Come join the fun during the Limestone Capital Expo Friday, September 30th. The 8th annual event is sponsored by Bedford Federal Savings Bank. The Limestone Capital Expo is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Milwaukee Depot building on the corner of J and 14th streets, which will also serve as the starting point and finish for this year’s Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K & 1 Mile Walk. The marathon will take place on Saturday. The race is sponsored by McIntyre Bros.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
wbiw.com

Stars end first round in 16th at state finals

CARMEL – Prairie View, a sparkling golf course with claws, left some scratch marks on Bedford North Lawrence during the opening round of the 50th IHSAA state championship on Friday. The Stars carded a team total of 403 and settled into 16th place in the 18-team field heading into...
wbiw.com

Orleans Fall Town-Wide Cleanup October 3-8

ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set this week October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all its residents to participate in the clean-up efforts. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard that week only free of charge. Discard...
wbiw.com

Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming

BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
NewsBreak
Sports
wbiw.com

Culvert replacements to close State Road 45 east of Bloomington

MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 45 on Tuesday, October 4, to replace two box culverts east of Bloomington. The road will close from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Unionville Elementary School (near Shuffle Creek Road)...
wbiw.com

Seymour Library closed during Oktoberfest

SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Public Library will close the Seymour Library branch on today, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Seymour Oktoberfest. Friends of the Jackson County Public Library will be accepting $5 donations for parking from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. The Discovery...
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 30, 2022

4:15 p.m. Baylee Lackey, 20, Bedford, wanted on a warrant fo petition to revoke. 5:27 p.m. Kyle White, Bedford, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. Incidents – September 30. 12:03 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the...
wbiw.com

Bounces break for Seymour during 1-0 win over BNL in sectional preview

BEDFORD – The luck of the bounce. The first Bedford North Lawrence shot crashed off the post, the first good Seymour chance got ricocheted like a pinball before finding the net. And that was the ultimate difference between two conference rivals destined for a quick rematch. The Owls converted...
WLWT 5

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
