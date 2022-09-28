ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

3 indicted on 1st degree premeditated murder in 2021 nightclub shooting

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wq9vq_0iDi3wt800

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted three men on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection with an October 2021 nightclub shooting, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Tyauvion Morris, 20, Corderius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs, 18, were all charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

2 teens indicted on 1st degree felony murder, robbery in July shooting

The three allegedly followed the victim home from Vibe Nightclub in downtown Fort Walton Beach and fired over 24 shots into his vehicle. The victim died from the gunshots. This happened in the “early morning” of October 24, 2021.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department investigated this case and the three will be prosecuted by the Assistant State Attorney.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 9

Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. man sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday. Lozada was found guilty of shooting and killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes earlier this month. On Dec. 17, 2019 shot Reyes twice in the head. He then robbed Reyes of music equipment. After Lozada killed Reyes […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

UPDATE: BCSO: Man in custody after stand-off at Callaway home

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s have arrested a man that ran from them and barricaded himself in his home. Officials said they received a complaint that Scott Mario Lombardi stole a vehicle. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Lombardi fled to his home in the 5700 block of Callaway Chase in Callaway, […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WKRG News 5

Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Gulf Coast#Premeditated Murder#Violent Crime#Tyauvion Morris#Nexstar Media Inc
Alabama Now

Grown man dons football helmet, attacks 9-year-old at youth practice, Florida police say

A Florida man was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse charged after he allegedly began tackling a 9-year-old child during a youth football practice. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said David Alan Taylor, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested after he apparently “ran out to the football field and was angry” after a player was tackled by Taylor’s victim. The boy started crying and it angered Taylor, deputies said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bad taste: Alabama moonshine reality star arrested on alcohol charges

FLOMATON, Ala (WDHN)— Former “Moonshine: Master Distiller” star was arrested after allegedly operating an illegal moonshine still. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48. of Flomaton, was arrested the night of September 12, by Alabama Law Enforcement Agents, according to the Tri-City Ledger. Authorities say Griffis was operating a moonshine still, which was in the process of cooking […]
FLOMATON, AL
atmorenews.com

Drive-by shooting draws charges

An Atmore man was arrested September 17 and is charged with attempted murder after he drove by a local residence and fired twice at two people who were outside. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Street around 11:10 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy