Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
RRPD roundup: Molotov cocktail at business; blotter entries

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 4 Master Officer J. Melvin was dispatched to the area of Julian’s Beach Bingo in the 1100 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway near Big Lots and Harbor Freight after receiving an alarm call.
1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
Roanoke Rapids business damaged by Molotov cocktail, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway. When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door...
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
