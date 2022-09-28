Read full article on original website
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
Durham Woman Gets Murder Charge After Body Was Found in Her Trunk
A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after cops found a man's body in the trunk of her car on September 13.
NC woman dies after crashing into tree; police trying to determine if weather was a factor
Clayton police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the cause and if weather may have played a role.
Wilson man charged in fatal crash at fast-food restaurant
A Wilson man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in a crash that killed two sibling customers at a fast-food restaurant last month, police said Wednesday.
cbs17
Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
cbs17
Woman charged after man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago. Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Molotov cocktail at business; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 4 Master Officer J. Melvin was dispatched to the area of Julian’s Beach Bingo in the 1100 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway near Big Lots and Harbor Freight after receiving an alarm call.
cbs17
1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids business damaged by Molotov cocktail, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway. When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door...
WITN
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
cbs17
Former Halifax County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Halifax County teacher was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents were discovered when the family of the victim reported the incidents to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at the time of the incidents, Rashad Hakim Mayer, 26, was the victim’s teacher.
cbs17
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
Raleigh police investigating death after body found on trail near Crabtree Valley Mall
Police have not stated a cause of death.
WITN
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
WITN
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen students are being treated for the effects of pepper spray after it was used to break up a fight at a Greenville high school around noon today. Greenville Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hunter says there was a fight between students at South Central High School.
cbs17
Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
Mother taken into custody after 4-year-old child shot in Roanoke Rapids
A mother is in custody after her 4-year-old son was shot Wednesday in a Roanoke Rapids parking lot.
