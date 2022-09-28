ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Thrillist

Why You Should Be Paying Attention to American Single Malt Whiskey

There are whiskeys across the world that bear labels and flavors distinctive to their region. In the U.S., bourbon instantly comes to mind. It, however, is not the only uniquely American whiskey on shelves. If you have been sleeping on American single malt (ASM) whiskey, this is the year to...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Advance Your Beer and Cider Knowledge with These Certifications

For some, the thirst for beer and cider knowledge is so great that reading every blog and borrowing every book from the library still isn’t enough to quench their curiosity. For these individuals, the structure and guidance provided by certification programs may be just what they need. They’re popular,...
DRINKS
Outsider.com

What Is Tequila Made From? What to Know About Tequila’s Ingredients

Tequila is made from Blue Weber agave. Done. Shortest article ever. Well, actually, there’s a little more to it. But that’s the short answer. All “tequila”—from your $23 bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold to your $250 bottle of Tears of Llorona Extra Ańejo—gets its foundation from Blue Weber agave. Now, the process behind how the Blue Weber agave makes its way into the aforementioned bottles—and if anything else is added—is a different story. Learn more about the 7 Steps to Producing Tequila.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#American History#Food Drink#Beverages
Food & Wine

Our Favorite Martinis of 2022

The origin story of the Martini is unclear; was it invented in San Francisco or New York City? The mid-1800s or 1910s? Two things, though, cannot be disputed: the Martini is America's most iconic cocktail and it's undeniably the "It" drink of 2022. Ordering a martini can be puzzling and intimidating—shaken or stirred? Dirty? Up? Down? Sideways? The specificity of one's order can feel like an extension of a personality. This year, restaurants and bars around the country are taking the choice and intimidation out of ordering the cocktail with creative, and sometimes totally out-there, signature Martinis — I'm looking at you, Dirty Pasta Water Martini. Here are 7 of our favorites.
FOOD & DRINKS
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Southern Draw Cigars Adds Three Ignite Blends for Two Charities

Southern Draw Cigars has announced its latest releases under its Ignite brand. Ignite is a project where Southern Draw releases cigars in collaboration with selected charities. As a part of its Fall 2022 releases, Southern Draw has three new blends in support of the Warriors on the Fly (WOTF) and United States Border Patrol Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund (USBPFOF).
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Selected Tobacco Begins Shipping Alfonso Añejos

Selected Tobacco has started shipping the Alfonso Añejos. This is the first release under the new Alfonso brand in the Selected Tobacco portfolio. This cigar was showcased at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Selected Tobacco is distributed in the U.S. by United Tobacco. Selected Tobacco is...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy