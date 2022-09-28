The origin story of the Martini is unclear; was it invented in San Francisco or New York City? The mid-1800s or 1910s? Two things, though, cannot be disputed: the Martini is America's most iconic cocktail and it's undeniably the "It" drink of 2022. Ordering a martini can be puzzling and intimidating—shaken or stirred? Dirty? Up? Down? Sideways? The specificity of one's order can feel like an extension of a personality. This year, restaurants and bars around the country are taking the choice and intimidation out of ordering the cocktail with creative, and sometimes totally out-there, signature Martinis — I'm looking at you, Dirty Pasta Water Martini. Here are 7 of our favorites.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO