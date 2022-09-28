Read full article on original website
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.
Wild Turkey’s newest bourbon is a mistake they decided to repeat
A mistake so nice they made it twice? Yes, and you can enjoy too.
Molson Coors, Coca-Cola Plan New Line Of Spirit-Based, Ready-To-Drink Cocktails
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP has expanded its exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company KO to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited. Topo Chico is a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by tequila and vodka-based beverages. The deal follows the recent launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade by both parties.
Having These Ready-Made Cocktail Mixers On Hand Will Help You Get A Party Started
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Do you ever feel a need to fast-track your way to happy hour? If...
Thrillist
Why You Should Be Paying Attention to American Single Malt Whiskey
There are whiskeys across the world that bear labels and flavors distinctive to their region. In the U.S., bourbon instantly comes to mind. It, however, is not the only uniquely American whiskey on shelves. If you have been sleeping on American single malt (ASM) whiskey, this is the year to...
National Pizza Month Kicks Off in October — Where to Find the Best Deals
October 2022 is quite an eventful month. Not only will we get to celebrate Halloween and watch Hocus Pocus 2 as often as we’d like, but it’s also National Pizza Month. Yep, a month full of delicious deals offered by some of your favorite pizza restaurant chains. Article...
winemag.com
Advance Your Beer and Cider Knowledge with These Certifications
For some, the thirst for beer and cider knowledge is so great that reading every blog and borrowing every book from the library still isn’t enough to quench their curiosity. For these individuals, the structure and guidance provided by certification programs may be just what they need. They’re popular,...
What Is Tequila Made From? What to Know About Tequila’s Ingredients
Tequila is made from Blue Weber agave. Done. Shortest article ever. Well, actually, there’s a little more to it. But that’s the short answer. All “tequila”—from your $23 bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold to your $250 bottle of Tears of Llorona Extra Ańejo—gets its foundation from Blue Weber agave. Now, the process behind how the Blue Weber agave makes its way into the aforementioned bottles—and if anything else is added—is a different story. Learn more about the 7 Steps to Producing Tequila.
Food & Wine
Our Favorite Martinis of 2022
The origin story of the Martini is unclear; was it invented in San Francisco or New York City? The mid-1800s or 1910s? Two things, though, cannot be disputed: the Martini is America's most iconic cocktail and it's undeniably the "It" drink of 2022. Ordering a martini can be puzzling and intimidating—shaken or stirred? Dirty? Up? Down? Sideways? The specificity of one's order can feel like an extension of a personality. This year, restaurants and bars around the country are taking the choice and intimidation out of ordering the cocktail with creative, and sometimes totally out-there, signature Martinis — I'm looking at you, Dirty Pasta Water Martini. Here are 7 of our favorites.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Southern Draw Cigars Adds Three Ignite Blends for Two Charities
Southern Draw Cigars has announced its latest releases under its Ignite brand. Ignite is a project where Southern Draw releases cigars in collaboration with selected charities. As a part of its Fall 2022 releases, Southern Draw has three new blends in support of the Warriors on the Fly (WOTF) and United States Border Patrol Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund (USBPFOF).
Craft artisan wood-fired pizza in your own backyard with this discounted Solo Stove
Save $165 on the versatile Pi Pizza Oven while the sale is live.
Eater
An Indian Mexican Tasting Menu Restaurant With an All-Day Cafe and Cocktail Bar Is Coming
Last week, Amar “Mer” Mansuria, closed the doors at Casa Indigo in Pilsen for the last time. The casual Mexican restaurant had served its last customer on 18th Street, and though Mansuria isn’t finished cooking, he was emotional. Indigo built a following within the community with Mansuria’s...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Selected Tobacco Begins Shipping Alfonso Añejos
Selected Tobacco has started shipping the Alfonso Añejos. This is the first release under the new Alfonso brand in the Selected Tobacco portfolio. This cigar was showcased at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Selected Tobacco is distributed in the U.S. by United Tobacco. Selected Tobacco is...
