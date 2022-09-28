Read full article on original website
Related
Low-impact cardio exercises to keep your heart healthy
This list of nine low-impact cardio exercises exemplifies best practices for staying fit. The post Low-impact cardio exercises to keep your heart healthy appeared first on Long Beach Post.
MedicalXpress
Weight loss beneficial for individuals with obesity, but not for the lean
Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is published September 27 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
Regular weightlifting could lower your risk of early death, study finds
Regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of early death from any cause except of cancer, according to a new study. The research, published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that a weekly exercise routine that includes both weights and aerobic activities could have an additive effect.
Harvard Health
3 simple swaps for better heart health
Busy people may find it hard to take heart-healthy steps. These simple swaps can help. Busy days make it hard to put heart health on the front burner. It just feels like you don't have time for habits that keep the ticker in top shape — like exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and eating a healthy diet. So maybe you take the stairs when you can, or you park farther away from a store to rack up a few extra steps each day. But what else can you do? Here are three things that might fit in your schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Little Life Changes That Can Help Your Heart Health
Slide 1 of 13: When you think of heart health, many people immediately think about lowering their intake of red meat and fried foods, which is a good start. But there are a bunch of other things you can do that will also improve your heart health and help keep you around a little while longer. Harvard Medical School recommends being mindful of your ABCDES (Alcohol, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Diabetes, Exercise and Smoking) but there are more small changes that can make a big improvement into your overall long-term well-being.
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
Proof mindfulness DOES work? Just 10 minutes of breathing exercises a day lowers blood pressure 'as effectively as medication', study finds
It's a technique self-help gurus and influencers swear by for controlling stress levels. Now experts have shown that mindfulness breathing exercises can physically lower blood pressure. Just 30 deep breaths a day with an inhaler-like device was found to be as effective as medication. The device creates resistance, forcing the...
msn.com
What Is the Best Fat Burner for Men’s Belly Fat?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are natural or chemical-based supplements that increase fat burning through various mechanisms. They can lead to results on their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weightlifting, aerobic exercise can cut risk of early death from heart disease
Combining weightlifting with aerobic exercise can significantly lower your odds dying early, especially from heart disease, new research shows. Depending how much weightlifting they did, older adults reduced their risk of premature death by between 9% and 22%, the study found. Moderate or vigorous aerobic exercise lowered the risk by 24% to 34%. The lowest risk, however, was seen among those who did both types of exercise.
The Post and Courier
Get Proven Results with Physician's Plan Weight Loss & Wellness
Attaining and maintaining your optimum weight isn't easy. The journey to the desired weight loss destination differs for each person, with success resulting from a combination of lifestyle choices and weight loss tools. Most importantly, dropping inches and pounds is an individualized process made possible by customized evidence-based approaches. "People...
Coupling weightlifting with cardio could cut early death risk in half
A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that the risk of death was 41 to 47 percent lower among individuals who achieved the weekly recommended amount of moderate to vigorous physical activity along with two weekly strength training workouts. The final analysis included responses from...
Times News
Does exercise intensity dictate the hunger that follows?
What I’m about to reveal is much more than a testament to great writing and an infatuation with fiction. It’s also proof that the cliche “the journey is more important than the destination” is much more than a cliche. That it’s the truth. That it has...
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
What Happens To Our Muscles As We Age?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults over 65 devote at least two days a week to strength training. That's because our muscles lose both size and strength over the years, according to Better Health. The muscle fibers themselves get smaller and we have less of them. It takes longer for us to replace muscle tissue, and it's often replaced with tougher tissue. Our nervous system also changes with age, which means that we lose muscle tone and the muscles themselves can't contract as well. This can put us in a vicious cycle where our muscles get weak, we're too tired to exercise, then we don't want to exercise (via Healthline).
How long does it take to lose weight?
How long does it take to lose weight? In the age of instant gratification and dubious marketing claims, it may be difficult to have realistic expectations. Not to mention that when you feel uncomfortable in your own skin, and your health seems to be getting worse, you may be tempted to set yourself an ambitious weight loss goal.
Healthline
Do GLP-1 Agonists Work for Weight Loss? An Evidence-Based Review
Weight loss can be challenging for many people, even when they follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Because of this, some people may look for other methods to support weight loss, such as medication. One popular medication that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved is semaglutide,...
Medical News Today
Adding weightlifting to cardiovascular exercise reduces risk of all-cause mortality
A new study suggests that adding weightlifting to aerobic exercise can further reduce the risk of all-cause mortality. The study finds that weightlifting is associated with an additional 9% decrease in the risk of all-cause mortality, while aerobic training alone reduces it by 32%. Weightlifting alone was also associated with...
Regular weight training linked to lower risk of death
Regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of death from any cause, with the exception of cancer, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that a weekly exercise routine that includes both weights and aerobic activities could have an additive effect.Scientists, including those from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, US, say while current guidelines associate consistent aerobic exercise with a lower risk of death, whether working out with weights might have similar effects has so far been unclear.In the new study, researchers separately and jointly...
CNET
The Truth Is Not All Nighttime Workouts Are Good For Your Sleep
Life can get hectic, leaving you with little to no time to squeeze in a workout. Some have turned to the nighttime to get exercise, but is it bad to work out before bed?. The National Library of Medicine doesn't think so. In fact, it found the opposite -- people who engage in evening workouts experienced an increase in deep sleep. Not only may nighttime workouts help you wake up feeling refreshed, but they can also aid in muscle recovery.
cohaitungchi.com
Cutting Calories May Offer Health Benefits, Even if You Don’t Need to Lose Weight
Mountains of proof present that people who find themselves overweight can profit from consuming much less and shedding weight. Now, analysis means that even wholesome, nonobese people could cut back their threat for persistent well being situations, together with kind 2 diabetes and coronary heart illness, just by slicing 300 energy per day.
Comments / 0