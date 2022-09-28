ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Man arrested after assaulting Corning Police Officer, attacking school bus

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzuCf_0iDi3Cj400

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Police arrested a man early this morning after he stole from a local business, damaged a school bus occupied with middle school students, and fought with police causing one officer to be taken to the hospital.

Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested at approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning, September 28 after members of the Corning Police Department were dispatched to Walnut St. and Denison Parkway in Corning for reports that a man had entered a business and stolen merchandise.

Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student cashier

According to Police, Kane left the business and then attacked a nearby school bus with middle school students onboard. Corning Police said that Kane caused $5,000 worth of damage to the bus before the driver was able to take evasive action and drive away from the scene.

Kane then threw a brick through a passing vehicle’s windshield, then fled east on Denison Parkway to the intersection of Cedar Street and Denison Parkway where he entered another business and damaged property, according to police.

Police said that Kane exited the business and was confronted by members of the Corning Police Department. According to Police, Kane verbally challenged the Police officers and announced that he was going to resist arrest. As Officers attempted to arrest him, Kane physically fought with the officers causing one member of the Corning Police Department to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Four officers injured in Elmira Correctional attacks

Police said that Kane is currently homeless but originally is from Elmhurst, N.Y. Kane allegedly told police that he was originally from Ireland and that his intent was to get on a bus to New York City and then flee the State when he gets released from jail.

Kane was charged with:

  • Assault in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony
  • Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony
  • Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a class E Felony
  • Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor
  • Resisting Arrest, a class A Misdemeanor
  • Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor

Kane was taken to the Corning Police Department for processing and taken to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court.

Kane was arrested by New York State Police earlier this week on September 26, 2022, for assaulting a high school student cashier at the Tops Market in Corning . For the incident, he was charged with 3rd-degree Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and 4th-degree Criminal Mischief.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 7

Dr E
2d ago

He was arrested earlier this week for assaulting a teen cashier and then let loose so fast (cashless bail, thanks Kathy and AOC). Lucky he didn't injure one of the Middleschool kids.

Reply(2)
4
guest
2d ago

I think it's high time we started taking thr law into our own hands , and discipline these people physically in public with ball bats! let them know it's not gonna be easy to keep pushing people around

Reply
3
Related
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
New York City, NY
Corning, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP: Elderly Westfield woman falls victim to Bitcoin scam

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the […]
WESTFIELD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Ireland#Violent Crime#Corning Police Officer#Painted Post
WETM 18 News

Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home. Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000. Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike. There are […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Tioga County teen dies in car crash

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student cashier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for assaulting a student cashier at a grocery store and endangering a child, according to police. Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on September 26 for the incident that took place a day earlier. Police said that Kane was at […]
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison After Stealing Car

A Binghamton man has been sentenced to state prison after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a September 2021 carjacking in the Oakdale Mall parking lot. Brandon Hamilton pleaded guilty to Robbery in the 2nd degree, Escape in the 2nd degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
ERWIN, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy