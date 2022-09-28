ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Gwendolyn Howard
3d ago

Thank God for these detective's, this dude is just 18 years old, he's still a kid himself! So sad, he will never walk these streets again, bad decision young man! Prayer's Lord Jesus

houmatimes.com

Two Men Arrested for Attempted Murder in September Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men have been arrested for attempted murder for a shooting that occurred earlier this month. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland were arrested on Thursday. On the afternoon of September 8, 2022, deputies responded to a report of...
RACELAND, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly man arrested twice in two weeks

A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly exposed himself and threatened others at a residence on Nathan Loop Road. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to the residence about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in response to a complaint about an unwanted person. The complaining party told deputies Jamine Morman, 28,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Kenner woman acquitted of serious charges in road rage killing

NEW ORLEANS — After a two-day trial, a six-person Kenner jury took less than an hour to acquit a 47-year-old woman of the most serious charges against her in a fatal road rage incident in January 2020 along West Esplanade. Shannon Alvarez was acquitted Wednesday night of negligent homicide...
KENNER, LA
an17.com

Amite man arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson

TANGIPAHOA PARISH---The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Amite man for setting a fire inside of his home during a domestic dispute while a woman and the couple’s toddler were inside. Eddie Davis, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA

