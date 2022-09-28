Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Aleksandra Kurzak & Angela Gheorghiu Lead Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Tosca’ Revival
(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Puccini’s “Tosca” for 15 performances. The production by Sir. David McVicar, which is set to open on Oct. 5 and run through April 15, 2023, will star Aleksandra Kurzak in the first run of performances alongside Michael Fabiano and Roberto Alagna. They will be joined by John Lundgren in his Met debut. Of Kurzak’s “Tosca” OperaWire noted that the soprano “shined” in the title role.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its opening night of “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk.”. The company said that Irina Rindzuner would sing the role of the Convict making her Met debut. She will replace Marcy Stonikas. Rindzuner is an American dramatic soprano who is well-known for...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera General Manager Position Gets Name Change
The Metropolitan Opera’s General Manager has a new title. The company announced that Peter Gelb’s title will now be Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Manetti Shrem is a successful business person who has played a major role in establishing Gucci as a truly global force and she is a philanthropist who works in the fields of fine arts, education, science, and music. She has been a Met supporter for years as a member of the International Council, and in 2019, she launched the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Great Singers Fund. This year she upped the fund gift to 1.5 million as she believes singers “must be supported not just financially but also emotionally, given their long stretches on the road, far from loved ones.”
operawire.com
Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols
Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
RELATED PEOPLE
operawire.com
Yuval Sharon Named on 2022 TIME100 Next List
Yuval Sharon has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list. The Next list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and. activism, and more. The full list and related tributes will appear in the Oct. 10 / Oct. 17 issue...
Tosca review – gloriously sung and full of grand passion, this is gripping theatre
Christof Loy’s atmospheric staging of Puccini’s opera doesn’t always cohere, but its psychological probing proves powerful and Adam Smith is a tremendous Cavaradossi
Marva Hicks, Actress in Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ and ‘Motown,’ Dies at 66
The performer was known for recurring roles on 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Sister, Sister,' in addition to a singing career. Marva Hicks, a singer and actress known for Broadway roles in The Lion King and Motown: The Musical and for television credits that included Star Trek: Voyager, has died. She was 66.
operawire.com
Oper Frankfurt Wins ‘Opera House of the Year’
Opernwelt Magazine has called Oper Frankfurt the “Opera House of the Year” for the sixth time. The magazine said that Oper Frankfurt is innovative and courageously plans seasons with outstanding productions. The magazine particularly noted Christof Loy’s production of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s rarely performed “Die Nacht vor Weihnachten / The Night before Christmas” which was later released on DVD by Naxos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Karen Slack & Michelle Cann Headline Recital at Fort Worth Opera
Fort Worth Opera is set to present soprano Karen Slack and pianist Michelle Cann in “Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love & Justice” on Nov. 13, 2022. The duo will perform Clayton White’s “Over My Head;” Undine Smith Moore’s “Love Let the Wind Cry… How I Adore Thee” and “I Want to Die While You Love Me;” H.T. Burleigh’s “Lovely Dark and Lowly One;” Ricky Ian Gordon’s “My People;” Scott Gendel’s “Kids Who Die;” H. Leslie Adams’s “Prayer;” Jake Heggie’s “Eleanor Roosevelt: Marian Anderson’s Mink Coat” from “Iconic Legacies: First Ladies of the Smithsonian;” and Adolphus Hailstork’s “Songs from Love and Justice” with text by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
operawire.com
Enigma Chamber Opera to Present ‘The Prodigal Son’
The Boston and U.K.-based Enigma Chamber Opera will continue its exploration of chamber works by Benjamin Britten with two performances of “The Prodigal Son.”. The work is the third of Britten’s three Parables for Church Performance and will be directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Z. Cairns. “The Prodigal...
operawire.com
New York Choral Society & The New School Stage Duke Ellington’s ‘Sacred Concerts’
For the first time in 35 years Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts” will be performed in New York City on Nov. 18 and 19 at Tishman Hall. “Sacred Concerts” fuses jazz, choral and classical music, spirituals, gospel, blues, visual art, and dance. The New York Choral Society along with jazz vocalist Brianna Thomas, baritone and composer Milton Suggs, painter James Little, Broadway performer Daniel J. Watts, and the New School Studio Orchestra present Ellington’s massive work. David Hayes and Keller Coker conduct.
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Minnesota Orchestra Presents Concert Initiative ‘More to Hear: The Listening Project’
The Minnesota Orchestra will debut its concert initiative entitled “More to Hear: The Listening Project” on Oct. 7. “The Listening Project” began in 2021 with the purpose to record and recognize works by historically underrepresented composers. The inagural instalation was the first-ever professional recordings of five works by five Black composers.
operawire.com
Opéra de Dijon Announces Associate Conductor
The Opéra de Dijon has announced Débora Waldman as the Associate Conductor. The company announced that Waldman will conduct one opera with the company a year and will begin with a production of “Stiffelio” in November 2022. In a statement, the Dijon Opera said, “Music director...
Stereogum
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Slipped Disc
São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Marin Alsop at Carnegie Hall
For the first time ever, the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) will appear in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for two concerts led by their designated Conductor of Honor, Marin Alsop, who was principal conductor and music director of OSESP for nine years starting in 2012.
The best theatre to stream this month: Billie Holiday’s blues, McKellen’s Lear and Newsies
Broadway stage sensation Audra McDonald – the winner of more Tony awards than any other performer – flew into London’s West End for one night only at the Palladium in September, singing her own selections from “the great American songbook”. That concert has been filmed for future distribution – and happily there’s already a film of her superb performance as Billie Holiday in Lanie Robertson’s musical play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, seen in London in 2017 and recorded at Cafe Brasil in New Orleans. Available from BroadwayHD.
operawire.com
Opéra de Paris Makes Major Changes for ‘I Capuletti e I Montecchi’ Broadcast
The Opéra de Paris has announced a cast change for its production of “I Capuletti e i Montecchi.”. The company noted that for the Sept. 29 performance Ruth Iniesta will sing the role of Giuletta replacing Julie Fuchs who is unwell. This is the second performance that Iniesta...
Baz Luhrmann Teases Possibility Of ‘Elvis’ Stage Musical
Well, he didn’t rule it out. Director Baz Luhrmann, whose 2001 film Moulin Rouge! became a 2018 Broadway hit musical, says a similar path for his 2022 Elvis Presley biopic might be inevitable. “All my shows naturally can become musicals,” Luhrmann said when asked by a reporter about a...
Comments / 0