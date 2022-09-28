Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, along with husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The large family – plus former sister wife Christine Brown – sold their four homes on a Las Vegas cul-de-sac before purchasing a large piece of land called Coyote Pass. While Kody’s goal was to build one massive house to fit his entire polygamous family, his wives at the time were less than enthused by the prospect. Despite agreeing to divide their land into even quarters and building each wife a home of their own, during a season 16 episode, Kody later played with the idea of building a fifth home for himself to house out-of-town guests.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO