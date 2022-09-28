Warner Bros. has been in the news more than usual as of late due to the aftermath of their merger with Discovery. The studio has been making some peculiar decisions with the HBO Max streaming service, like quietly removing some of their original content as well as canceling some upcoming projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The newly appointed CEO is looking to reset the course of DC Films by finding a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd in the next ten years of the comic book movie company. The Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and he's already been hyping up the film. When the actor recently appeared on Fandango All Access, he was asked if we would see the Justice League appear in the film. Johnson was pretty coy with his answer, stating, "I can tell you that we're just gonna have to wait and see.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO