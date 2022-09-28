ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News

Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
murphysmultiverse.com

REPORT: First ‘Blue Beetle’ Screening Reveals Film’s Rough Runtime

When Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl back in August, fans rightfully wondered what this meant for other DC films, including Blue Beetle. Despite the studio seeking to revamp its DC line-up, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto has been adamant that his film is safe. While it is said the film had issues throughout production, Blue Beetle looks to be taking one step closer to being finished as it held a screening last night.
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director

Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
MOVIES
msn.com

Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Nosferatu Remake Lands Bill Skarsgard And Lily-Rose Depp

Much like the vampire itself, Robert Eggers' remake of Nosferatu has been difficult to kill. After losing revealing he had lost his leads back in March, the director had been trying to get his version off the ground for five years, but seemingly had given up hope. Well, Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp have now been cast and the movie is back on track, Deadline reports.
MOVIES
Collider

'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut

Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?. Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Find Another Mister Fantastic Candidate in Former Superman Actor

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still being kept in the dark with regards to casting details about the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While a lot of people were under the impression that Kevin Feige would be announcing the film's official cast during D23 Expo 2022, the Marvel Studios boss made it clear that their main focus right now is the project's script which is currently being penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
MOVIES
Collider

Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot

With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Leslie Grace shares some BTS footage of ‘Batgirl’

“Batgirl” was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film, which cast Leslie Grace as the first Latina Batgirl, would be the first live-action adaptation of the character, something that a lot of fans were looking forward to. In August, the movie was shelved by...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Thor #27 - Venom of Asgard Part One

Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth!
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed Deadpool 3's plot

It's been a big week for Marvel after the confirmation that Wolverine will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3, but eagle-eyed fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed the upcoming film's plot. Fans referenced a tweet made by Reynolds in January 2021 where he discussed the possibility of a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Responds to if Justice League Characters Will Be in Black Adam

Warner Bros. has been in the news more than usual as of late due to the aftermath of their merger with Discovery. The studio has been making some peculiar decisions with the HBO Max streaming service, like quietly removing some of their original content as well as canceling some upcoming projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The newly appointed CEO is looking to reset the course of DC Films by finding a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd in the next ten years of the comic book movie company. The Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and he's already been hyping up the film. When the actor recently appeared on Fandango All Access, he was asked if we would see the Justice League appear in the film. Johnson was pretty coy with his answer, stating, "I can tell you that we're just gonna have to wait and see.
MOVIES
The Verge

Warner Bros. Discovery is ‘absolutely not for sale,’ says CEO

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav seems to be trying to squash rumors that he wants to sell the company to the likes of Comcast. According to a report from Deadline, he told employees that “we are not for sale, absolutely, not for sale,” during a Zoom call on Wednesday attended by staff from all over the company.
BUSINESS

