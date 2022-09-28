Read full article on original website
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. ‘looking forward’ to matchup against Chargers’ receivers
HOUSTON – Shadowing wide receivers, reacting fast to throws, and tackling crisply, Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is off to a strong start to his NFL career. The former LSU consensus All-American has started every game and allowed no touchdowns for an opposing quarterback rating of 78.9 on 14 of 25 passing in his direction for 181 yards He has recorded 18 tackles, one sack, and three passes defensed, and represents one of the bright spots for the Texans during an 0-2-1 start.
3 keys for the Bears defense vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to build on their Week 3 victory. Chicago is coming off a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), where there were some questions in the passing game. While the Bears defense bent but didn’t break, they once again haven’t allowed a touchdown in the second half. Chicago will look to get back on track against a Giants offense that’s pretty similar to their own.
JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
Russell Wilson Has Great Response to Dig From Eli Manning
Russell Wilson has great response to dig from Eli Manning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Russell Wilson's response to a dig from Eli Manning was much better than the commercial for his Subway sandwich. When asked on Wednesday about the joke Manning recently made at Wilson's expense, the Denver...
Bears' David Montgomery Did Not Practice With Knee, Ankle Injuries
Montgomery missed practice with knee, ankle injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson each did not participate in Bears practice on Wednesday. Montgomery is working through ankle and knee injuries, while Johnson is dealing with a quadriceps injury. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field. Eberflus said each man is doing well in his rehab.
What to Know About Tua Tagovailoa Injury, Fencing Response and NFL Protocol
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. And then Thursday night, he was carried off the field by stretcher after another hit caused his head to violently slam against the turf and his hands to freeze up.
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
Chicago Leaked News of Bears' Deal to Buy Arlington Heights Property, Emails Show
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, what's going on behind the scenes? And what might this move cost?. "Look, Soldier Field was fun. There were some good moments there, more losing than winning. But you need to modernize," said NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. He says the Bears are at a crossroads.
Bears September Superlatives: Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson Take Home Awards
Handing out Bears superlatives after surprise 2-1 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was an eventful September in the NFL, filled with several surprises, significant injuries, and juicy storylines. The Bears entered the season as a trendy pick to have one of the NFL's worst records. Given their...
Bears Defense Has Tricks Up Sleeve to Generate Sacks, QB Pressure
Bears have tricks up their sleeve to generate sacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the Bears defense to really work, they need to generate pressure on the quarterback with their four down-linemen. That allows the team to leave as many men in coverage as possible, which leaves fewer holes in their zone. But the defense only has six sacks through three games, which puts them tied for 22nd in the league.
Giants and Bears are among the top surprises early in 2022
CHICAGO (2-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Giants by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chicago 2-1, New York 2-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 36-24-2. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Giants 29-3 on Jan. 2 at Chicago. LAST WEEK: Bears beat...
Texans' Dameon Pierce (hip) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (hip) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pierce was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after opening the week as limited on Wednesday. He should be good to go for Sunday's clash with the Chargers.
Trenton Simpson, a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout Chicago Bears’ history, the team’s most dominating eras coincided with the acquisitions of game changing linebackers. During the ‘63 Championship, the triumvirate of Larry Morris, Bill George and Joe Fortunato enforced their will...
Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
