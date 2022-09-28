Bears have tricks up their sleeve to generate sacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the Bears defense to really work, they need to generate pressure on the quarterback with their four down-linemen. That allows the team to leave as many men in coverage as possible, which leaves fewer holes in their zone. But the defense only has six sacks through three games, which puts them tied for 22nd in the league.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO