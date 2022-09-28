Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
Times News
Carbon Builders hosting tool night
The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
Times News
Basket Spectacular in Palmerton Oct. 8
The Concourse Club of Palmerton is hosting its annual Basket Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. All proceeds go Palmerton and surrounding Carbon County communities. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 chances; there...
Times News
Tamaqua news: Sept. 29, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 22 with 25 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Touch Me Lord.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Financial Aid Night. Tamaqua...
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 29, 1986
The Mader-Gaydos American Legion Post 269 installed officers during a ceremony held recently at the Palmerton Hotel. The installing officer was Michael Mudri Jr., 30th District commander. Steve Selisky assumed the commander’s post, duties that were previously held by Edwin Hauser. Other officers who took their oaths include Robert...
Times News
Luminaria highlights Relay for Life in Tamaqua
The Relay for Life tradition returns to the region Saturday with a relay walk and luminaria service at the Tamaqua Area High School stadium. “I hope people will come and walk at least one lap. Maybe one mile. And I hope they will ask a few friends to donate in support of their walk, and in support of our lifesaving mission,” said Joe Krushinsky, president of the Cancer Telethon organization, which is overseeing the event to support the American Cancer Society.
Times News
Donations accepted for displaced family
Donations are being sought for a Tamaqua family whose home and its contents were destroyed by a Monday morning fire. “Our world is upside down right now and not really sure where to start to pick up the pieces,” Cheryl Sitlinger posted on social media. The fire broke out...
Times News
Bank hosting Oktoberfest event
An Oktoberfest celebration will be at Neffs National Bank’s offices on Friday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the bank will be offering free bratwurst, hot dogs, soft pretzels and root beer at its offices in Neffs and Walnutport.
Times News
Basket social Oct. 15 at Walnutport VFW
The Auxiliary to R.W. Fritzinger VFW Post 7215 in Walnutport will hold its 16th annual basket social/bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The social is at Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc., 4190 Wood Dr., Walnutport. To contribute a basket or gift certificate, or make a donation, call Karen Bandzi 610-767-8704, Pat Walker 484-629-2713, Sue Bortz 610-704-3028. Donations can be mailed to VFW Auxiliary, P.O. Box 387, Walnutport, Pa., 18088.
Times News
On this Date: October 1, 1983
Jennifer Yuhas of Jim Thorpe, a Times News carrier, placed fourth in a statewide program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers’ Association to honor outstanding newspaper carriers. Jennifer, 14, is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Yuhas and is a ninth grade student at Marian Catholic High School.
Times News
Weatherly news
St. Matthew’s Union Church, 3153 Quakake Road, Weatherly, is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner on Oct. 15. The meal, which is takeout only, includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sauce, salad, dinner roll, and dessert. Pickup between 4-6 p.m. The cost is $11 for adults, $6 for children between the...
Times News
4 Tamaqua properties to be demolished
The borough of Tamaqua is seeking bids to demolish four blighted properties. “They’ve been neighborhood eyesores and it is time to take them down,” said borough Manager Kevin Steigerwalt. The properties are 517 Washington St., 130 Clay St., 300-302 Race St. and 161 Penn St. According to a...
Times News
Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market
A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
Times News
Jeep festival in Weissport raises $2,600
It was an event to benefit veterans and volunteers. Based on the money raised at Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest, it was a big success. The event was Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. Layne “Doc” Roberts, owner of Colossal Radio in Palmerton, said $2,600 was raised....
Cresco Welcomes New Gift Shop
Stagbrook Gifts, a locally owned gift shop focused on locally sourced and American-made items, has officially opened in Cresco. CRESCO, PA | On Friday, September 23, Stagbrook Gifts opened its doors to welcome friends, family, and all others in attendance to celebrate their grand opening. WATCH VIDEO.
Times News
Carbon plans a busy week to honor veterans
Carbon County is gearing up for a busy week leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The veterans affairs office has announced several events taking place the week of Nov. 6 that will honor the men and women who have served. Kicking off the week is the annual Carbon...
Times News
CCTI director: Businesses a ‘guiding force’
The Fall Occupational Advisory Committee met recently at the Carbon Career & Technical Institute campus. The committee is made up of businesses from Carbon County that provide resources to the school and students. “Without the OAC, we couldn’t have tech programs,” Administrative Director Brent Borzak said. “Your input is valuable,...
Times News
Opinion: Guns and children
A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
