fireapparatusmagazine.com
Richmond (KY) Approves Bid for New Fire Truck
The Madison County Fiscal Court read multiple proclamations for October and passed motions involving the purchase of a new fire truck during a fiscal court meeting on Tuesday, RichmondRegister.com reported. The fiscal court approved a bid of $534,722 to Atlantic Fire Emergency Solutions. CSEPP will contribute a minimum of $300,000...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
WTVQ
LFD showcases training of newest structural collapse specialists
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department’s Special Operations Team showcased the training of the region’s newest structural collapse specialists. Thirty firefighters across central Kentucky will complete the 80-hour course that culminates into a day of scenarios and hands-on demonstrations designed to challenge their knowledge and skills before graduating Thursday afternoon.
WTVQ
Shopping complex coming to corner of Citation Boulevard, Georgetown Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new, $60 million shopping center is coming to the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. Greer and Web companies announced plans for the development of the Citation Centre shopping complex Thursday morning. The 28 acres for the shopping complex were acquired from the estate of its long-time owner William Gatton, a philanthropist with ties to the University of Kentucky.
Worker killed by semi at NKY business
David Poe, 58, was working at a loading dock Wednesday afternoon in the 7900 block of Foundation Drive when he was struck by a semi-truck, investigators said.
WKYT 27
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 14 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Academy Sports opens doors in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People were lined up in Lexington early Friday morning, and it wasn’t for a new bourbon release. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor stores. Friday morning, they opened the newest of their more than 260 stores in Lexington. Academy, has it’s primary footprint in the south and offers an assortment of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment and gear, along with sports and leisure products.
falmouthoutlook.com
Pendleton County native retires as Cynthiana’s director of public works
Cynthiana’s director of public works and utilities, Nathan Fields, is retiring this week after serving the city for three and one-half years. Fields came to Cynthiana from a 29-year career with the Kentucky State Highway Department. “I feel very fortunate to have had the support of the commissioners and...
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
WKRC
Auto service company plans $8 million expansion in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Automotive Service Products Inc., a wholesale supplier of forms, supplies and printing needed by the automotive industry, will create 25 jobs and invest $8 million at a new facility in Union in Boone County. The company employs 35 today in Kentucky, so its workforce will...
WLKY.com
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
WTVQ
Richmond’s annual Paint the Town Pink campaign is back
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond’s 14th annual Paint the Town Pink kicks off Friday at Baptist Health to raise awareness for breast cancer. Established in 2009, Paint the Town Pink gives all proceeds to Madison County to support cancer care. Recently, the organization utilized money to support the relocation and expansion of Cancer Care services at Baptist Health in Richmond.
WTVQ
Highland Park shooting survivors sue gun shop headquartered in Lexington, others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Survivors of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, have filed a series of lawsuits against individuals and entities they say are responsible for the shooting, including an online gun distributor headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. The lawsuits claim Smith & Wesson, Bud’s Gun Shop,...
WTVQ
Flemingsburg Police Department wins Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Flemingsburg Police Department is the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. The ESFA is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of staff serving in the National Guard or Reserve. The FPD earned this award for its continued support of one of its officers in the National Guard.
WTVQ
Caution urged ahead of wildfire hazard season beginning Oct. 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be cautious as wildfire hazard season begins on Oct. 1. That day also brings outdoor burning restrictions to the state. The Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 to Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 –to April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
WTVQ
KU LG&E sends crews to assist with Hurricane Ian power outages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as people scramble to make last-minute preparations and evacuations. In Kentucky, agencies are working to help send aid to Florida and Georgia. Early Wednesday morning, a group of more than 200 Kentucky Utilities and LG&E employees and 14 utility trucks left KU’s Lexington Operations Center to prepare to help with Hurricane Ian’s impact.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
