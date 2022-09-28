ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers helping Hurricane Ian victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Hurricane Ian causing a significant amount of destruction in Florida, the American Red Cross is stepping up with some help. The American Red Cross has over five hundred disaster relief volunteers in the state of Florida helping in many different areas. Such as shelter, food and first aid.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local church is preparing for its 75th annual book sale

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church is continuing on their 75-year tradition. The church will be holding their annual book sale next week. This is the church’s 75th year doing the sale. Starting Wednesday, October 5th and going through Saturday, October 8th, tens of thousands of books will...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTAP

Escape room at South Parkersburg Library

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg Library is giving friends and families a fun experience. The library will put together an Alice in Wonderland themed Escape Room for families and friends to work through. This is the third escape room that the library has put together. Olivia Jones is the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

City of Parkersburg is rewarded $1.2 million in Home ARP funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The HOME American Rescue Plan has rewarded the City of Parkersburg with $1.2 million in HOME-ARP funding. The funding must benefit residents who qualify through surveys given by the state. The city is still in the beginning stages of the surveys so no exact timetable was...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

This is Home: A look into the Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown and Saint Marys are getting ready for a big night on the football field as their schools take on each other in a rivalry game. Friday night is the Williamstown versus Saint Marys football game. The rivalry has been going on for numerous years so...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McCoy, Betty L. (McDonald)

Betty L. (McDonald) McCoy, 93, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at her residence in Southern Pines, NC. She was born June 21, 1929, in Wood County, WV, the daughter of the late Clayton Sams and Gladys McDonald. While a teenager, Betty began working as a waitress at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes are coming for Ritchie County Schools. The school district will have a new person in charge by the start of November. As current superintendent, Jim Brown will be moving on from Ritchie County to become the West Virginia Schoolboard executive director and will leave on October 31.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Two local elementary schools improve enough to get off of CSI plan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local elementary schools have improved enough to be taken off of the Comprehensive Support and Improvement plan aka the CSI plan. This Thursday Franklin Elementary staff gathered to celebrate. Jefferson Elementary made the mark too. The schools originally got on the list due to not...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says its offices have received doses of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine for COVID-19 for those 18 and older. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are important for maintaining protection against severe illness, hospitalization or death from the virus that causes COVID-19. The...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg South hosts John Marshall in Tri Volleyball Tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots hosted the John Marshall Monarchs for a Tri Volleyball Tournament. In the best of three match, the Monarchs defeated the Patriots two sets to one. After winning the first set, the Patriots rolled in the second set but could not get it...
PARKERSBURG, WV

