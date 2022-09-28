Read full article on original website
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
WTAP
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers helping Hurricane Ian victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Hurricane Ian causing a significant amount of destruction in Florida, the American Red Cross is stepping up with some help. The American Red Cross has over five hundred disaster relief volunteers in the state of Florida helping in many different areas. Such as shelter, food and first aid.
WTAP
Local church is preparing for its 75th annual book sale
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church is continuing on their 75-year tradition. The church will be holding their annual book sale next week. This is the church’s 75th year doing the sale. Starting Wednesday, October 5th and going through Saturday, October 8th, tens of thousands of books will...
WHIZ
Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
WTAP
Escape room at South Parkersburg Library
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg Library is giving friends and families a fun experience. The library will put together an Alice in Wonderland themed Escape Room for families and friends to work through. This is the third escape room that the library has put together. Olivia Jones is the...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
WTAP
City of Parkersburg is rewarded $1.2 million in Home ARP funding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The HOME American Rescue Plan has rewarded the City of Parkersburg with $1.2 million in HOME-ARP funding. The funding must benefit residents who qualify through surveys given by the state. The city is still in the beginning stages of the surveys so no exact timetable was...
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
WTAP
American Red Cross out of “crisis shortage” but in “vulnerable state”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is reporting that it is out of “crisis levels” for blood supply. However, officials are saying this won’t mean that the non-profit is out of the clear yet. The organization’s Ohio River Valley chapter executive director, Sharon Kesselring says...
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
WTAP
This is Home: A look into the Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown and Saint Marys are getting ready for a big night on the football field as their schools take on each other in a rivalry game. Friday night is the Williamstown versus Saint Marys football game. The rivalry has been going on for numerous years so...
WTAP
Obituary: McCoy, Betty L. (McDonald)
Betty L. (McDonald) McCoy, 93, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at her residence in Southern Pines, NC. She was born June 21, 1929, in Wood County, WV, the daughter of the late Clayton Sams and Gladys McDonald. While a teenager, Betty began working as a waitress at...
WTAP
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes are coming for Ritchie County Schools. The school district will have a new person in charge by the start of November. As current superintendent, Jim Brown will be moving on from Ritchie County to become the West Virginia Schoolboard executive director and will leave on October 31.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening September 29th - October 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, September 29th. Art Display at WesBanco from 8 AM to 9 AM. Birth-Two Years Story Time at...
WTAP
Local musicians will host a benefit concert for a new memorial center
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert for the construction of a memorial center to honor a past boys and girls club teen coordinator this Friday. The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center and Music Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is named...
WTAP
ODNR issues permit for injection well in Little Hocking amidst pollution fears
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued a permit for an injection well in Little Hocking. Some locals and the Little Hocking Water Association fear the project could pollute their drinking water. Linda Aller, a hydrogeologist with Bennett and Williams who works with the Little...
WTAP
Two local elementary schools improve enough to get off of CSI plan
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local elementary schools have improved enough to be taken off of the Comprehensive Support and Improvement plan aka the CSI plan. This Thursday Franklin Elementary staff gathered to celebrate. Jefferson Elementary made the mark too. The schools originally got on the list due to not...
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says its offices have received doses of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine for COVID-19 for those 18 and older. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are important for maintaining protection against severe illness, hospitalization or death from the virus that causes COVID-19. The...
WTAP
Parkersburg South hosts John Marshall in Tri Volleyball Tournament
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots hosted the John Marshall Monarchs for a Tri Volleyball Tournament. In the best of three match, the Monarchs defeated the Patriots two sets to one. After winning the first set, the Patriots rolled in the second set but could not get it...
