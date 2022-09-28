Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO