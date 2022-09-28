Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?
Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London might be feeling a little disappointed Thursday after he didn't receive the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. That honor, instead, went to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft. Olave sealed the victory this past weekend when he caught nine passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Through three games, Olave has recorded 17 receptions for 268 yards ... a smidge better than London's 16 receptions for 214 yards.
Centre Daily
How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?
The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Centre Daily
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Is It Time for Giants to Get Darius Slayton More Involved in the Offense?
The New York Giants, who lost receiver Sterling Shepard and continue bringing Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) back from their respective injuries, are unlikely to have another top receiver come riding in on a white steed to save the day. Then again, they might not need to...
Centre Daily
Chargers Receiver Corps Provides Formidable Match-Up For Texans
HOUSTON — With a 1-2 record entering NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league. Headline by starting quarterback Justin Herbert, injuries have derailed the Chargers' season through the first three weeks. But Los Angeles will still be a difficult opponent for the Houston Texans as a franchise still seeking its first win of the season.
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Ends ‘QB Controversy’; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on ‘Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,’ How to Watch, Odds
FRISCO - Give Jerry Jones credit for one thing: At least he finishes what he starts. The Dallas Cowboys host a reeling Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a second straight NFC East matchup in as many weeks for both teams. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to recover...
Centre Daily
OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been ‘Best Version of Himself’ Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris
The Los Angeles Rams enter their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night looking to win their third straight game. If they want to do so, though, they must see a continued improvement on defense to shut down a 49ers' offense with weapons across the board. While the...
Centre Daily
Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings
Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London. Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Dalton took first-team snaps again Friday with Winston...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News
After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Centre Daily
Backup Brian: How Will Patriots Offense Change Under Hoyer vs. Packers?
FOXBORO — Despite a week’s worth of speculation to the contrary, the identity of the New England Patriots starting quarterback for Week 4 is now known. Per the team’s final injury and practice participation report issued on Friday, Mac Jones has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field due to an ankle injury.
Centre Daily
Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have said this week they've turned the page after last Sunday's gut-wrenching 38-10 loss to the Jaguars. Since the start of practice on Wednesday, players and coaches have shifted their focus on the Texans, who they'll face in Week 4 as they look to get back in the win column for the first time since the season opener.
Centre Daily
‘Unreal’: Bills Coach Sean McDermott Details Season-Ending Injury
Along with being frustrated and exhausted, the Buffalo Bills emerged from a 21-19 road loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 with a handful of bumps and bruises. At first, a knee issue for second-year offensive lineman Tommy Doyle didn't appear to be one of the injuries of great concern to Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.
Centre Daily
Eagles “Dressing Up” Their Look for Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni never met a stone he didn’t try to overturn. The Eagles coach is always looking for an edge. He watched 'Hard Knocks' when the Eagles played the Lions. He watched all of Kevin O’Connell’s press conferences when they played the Vikings. He...
Centre Daily
Steelers Rule Ahkello Witherspoon Out vs. Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets without their starting cornerback, but could get their star safety back in time. The team announced Ahkello Witherspoon is out in Week 4. Witherspoon left during the second half of Week 3 against the Browns with a hamstring injury...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?
The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of 2022. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time). The 2-1 Vikings are 3-point favorites as they look for their second consecutive victory. The 1-2 Saints, with backup Andy Dalton in at quarterback, are hoping to get back to .500 with a victory.
Centre Daily
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli’s Passing Records
As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record...
Centre Daily
Saints Pass Defense vs. Vikings Passing Attack
The 1-2 New Orleans Saints take on the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings this Sunday morning in London. It’s the first of five international NFL games this season and the third time the Saints have played in England. For New Orleans, the bigger focus is on ending their two-game losing streak.
Centre Daily
St. Brown, Swift Do Not Practice Thursday, Five Players Return
Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and...
Yardbarker
Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury
Phillips is stepping in at the MIKE linebacker spot for Walker and finds himself with a great opportunity. The former LSU Tiger played well against the Steelers after replacing Walker. Phillips totaled seven tackles and a sack of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. In the past, it has been Walker or John...
NFL・
