ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: When will LTC Skip Consolidating at 202 Lows?

Litecoin price has been consolidating at 2020 lows since the start of the year 2022. LTC crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of LTC/BTC is at 0.002739 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.22%. When Litecoin price has sought to exit the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Analysis#Price Action#Kava#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Kava Trades#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

ATOM Price Analysis: Cosmos unsteady amid turbulent times

•ATOM/USD is currently priced at $14.28 and has decreased by 3.61% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 6.36% over the last day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Bears drive down Cosmos price. The Cosmos price today is...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

ETH Trading Inside a Tight Range, Breakout Imminent? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

The cryptocurrency markets are experiencing a period of stagnation. Meanwhile, ETH has been trading inside a tight range for the last seven days. On the daily chart, we can see two descending lines since ETH had reached its all-time high, and right now, ETH is retesting the lower line (green), along with the 200-week moving average (in yellow).
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

VET Price Analysis: Bulls rule the charts as VeChain keeps rising

•VET/USD is currently priced at $0.023 and has increased by 4.08% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 10.54% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest an uptrend on the horizon for the altcoin. Short Term View: VET bulls aim to ease the selling pressure. The...
STOCKS
thecoinrise.com

Ethereum price analysis for 30 September 2022

Ethereum price analysis for 30 September 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin sees first difficulty drop in 2 months as miners sell 8K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under stress at current price levels as data shows large outflows from miner wallets returning. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, monthly miner sales totaled up to around 8,000 BTC in September. Bitcoin miners see heavy sales. In contrast to the June lows, when BTC/USD hit...
CURRENCIES
blockchain.news

Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit

The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy