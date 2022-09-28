Read full article on original website
themarketperiodical.com
Helium Price Analysis: HNT Recorded Latest 52-Weeks Low, Will More Sell-off Occur?
The Helium Coin (HNT) is trending lower as the Choppiness Index is seen at the level of 27. Amidst the downtrend, HNT recorded a 52-week low of $3.18 on 6 September 2022. Trading volume increased by 100% to $41.7 million in the last 24 hours. The Helium Coin (HNT) continues...
themarketperiodical.com
Litecoin Price Analysis: When will LTC Skip Consolidating at 202 Lows?
Litecoin price has been consolidating at 2020 lows since the start of the year 2022. LTC crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of LTC/BTC is at 0.002739 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.22%. When Litecoin price has sought to exit the...
themarketperiodical.com
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA Weekly Chart Shows Positivity, is Bearish Trend Over?
IOTA coin is going to start a bullish rally as the weekly candle is up 14.5% this week. On the weekly chart, IOTA coin is attempting to move above the mid-band Bollinger Bands indicator. Traders saw a 39% drop in trading volume over the previous night. IOTA coin against USDT...
themarketperiodical.com
Helium Price Prediction: Has HNT Crypto Bottomed Out? Buyers Follows Buy on Dip
The Helium crypto looks bullish on a daily and above all time frame, after registering a 2022 low at the $3.18 mark. The bulls are slowly accumulating HNT coins despite the uncertainty in the crypto market. Buyers are now becoming stronger than sellers on the price action side. At the...
themarketperiodical.com
FLOW Token Price Analysis: FLOW token price is hovering around the demand zone on a daily time frame, as or enters the consolidation phase, what happens next?
The FLOW token price is trading at the demand zone, as it trades in a very small range on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a weekly time frame. The pair of FLOW/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00008464vwith an...
themarketperiodical.com
APE coin Price Analysis: APE coin price is trading at a make-or-break level, what happens next?
The APE coin price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The APE coin price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of APE/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000277 with an increase of 1.29% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
QUANTUM Token Price Analysis: QNT token price is hovering around the long-term supply zone, will it continue the trend?
The QNT token price is showing a U-shaped recovery on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of QNT/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00701 with an increase of 2.1% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
COSMOS TOKEN PRICE ANALYSIS: ATOM token price is trading at the breakout level will it bounce off after retesting or breaks the demand zone and fall?
The ATOM token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ATOM/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000678 with a decrease of -1.23% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
SOLANA Token Price Analysis: SOL token price is trading at the demand zone, as it forms a bearish chart pattern, should investors worry, or is it just a trap?
The SOL token price is trading near the demand zone on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a descending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of SOL/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00174 with an increase of 0.4%2% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
VET TOKEN PRICE ANALYSIS: VET token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame, as it forms a reversal chart pattern, will it give a breakout?
The VET token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The VET token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of VET/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00000117 with a decrease of 1.29% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
Enjin Price Analysis: ENJ Crypto Nearing the Make-or-Break Condition in the Pattern!
Enjin price has been consolidating inside the horizontal price range-bound area over the daily price chart. ENJ crypto has dropped below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ENJ/BTC is at 0.00002357 BTC with an intraday drop of 2.12%. On the daily price chart, the Enjin...
themarketperiodical.com
Tron Price Analysis: TRX is Headed Yearly Low, Bulls Failed in Price Recovery
Tron price is following a downtrend under a falling wedge pattern. The key exponential moving average is moving above the current price of TRX. The market cap fell by 3% in the last 24 hours to $5.4 billion. The Tron crypto price failed to show a rebound in the trend....
themarketperiodical.com
ATOM Price Analysis: Cosmos unsteady amid turbulent times
•ATOM/USD is currently priced at $14.28 and has decreased by 3.61% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 6.36% over the last day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Bears drive down Cosmos price. The Cosmos price today is...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Trading Inside a Tight Range, Breakout Imminent? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
The cryptocurrency markets are experiencing a period of stagnation. Meanwhile, ETH has been trading inside a tight range for the last seven days. On the daily chart, we can see two descending lines since ETH had reached its all-time high, and right now, ETH is retesting the lower line (green), along with the 200-week moving average (in yellow).
themarketperiodical.com
VET Price Analysis: Bulls rule the charts as VeChain keeps rising
•VET/USD is currently priced at $0.023 and has increased by 4.08% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 10.54% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest an uptrend on the horizon for the altcoin. Short Term View: VET bulls aim to ease the selling pressure. The...
themarketperiodical.com
ICP Price Analysis: Flurry of bullish activity pushes Internet Computer Price up
•ICP/USD is currently priced at $6.34 and has increased by 2.11% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 8.85% over the past day. •The technical indicators project a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Is a bullish move on the cards for Internet Computer?
dailyhodl.com
Here Are Some Top Crypto Projects To Track for the Next Bull Market, According to Bankless
The crypto finance platform Bankless is detailing several digital assets and sectors that traders may want to keep an eye on for the next bull market. In a new update to subscribers, Bankless says even though the digital assets industry feels “rudderless” right now, the future is bright.
thecoinrise.com
Ethereum price analysis for 30 September 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 30 September 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sees first difficulty drop in 2 months as miners sell 8K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under stress at current price levels as data shows large outflows from miner wallets returning. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, monthly miner sales totaled up to around 8,000 BTC in September. Bitcoin miners see heavy sales. In contrast to the June lows, when BTC/USD hit...
blockchain.news
Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit
The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
