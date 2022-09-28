It seems like Whoopi Goldberg is still in vacation mood and doesn’t want to work anytime soon as she tried to end the Thursday episode of The View 20 minutes early. It started with her trying to end their previous segment on men who try to be funnier than their wives, and then going for broke by attempting to end the show altogether. As she announced, “Next, I wanna say, you all have been a great audience; we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little…,” she was saying before noticing something was off.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO