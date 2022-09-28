Read full article on original website
Related
Why The Try Guys Are Taking A Brief Hiatus After Ned Fulmer’s Exit
Watch: The Try Guys Are Going on Hiatus--But for How Long?. The Try Guys are trying to take a breather. After the popular YouTubers announced Ned Fulmer would no longer be working with the content creators amid his cheating scandal, the remaining members of the group—comprised of Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang—have announced they would be taking a short hiatus from uploading new content to their TryPod podcast.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos announces he’s joining major new Hulu show after breaking social media silence
GMA's George Stephanopoulos took a break from his social media silence to share a major announcement on Thursday. The Good Morning America, who rarely posts on Twitter, shared an article titled: "George Stephanopoulos Hopes Hulu ‘Power Trip’ Shakes Up Streaming News." George tweeted the Variety link on Monday...
'I Can Understand English!': Ryan Seacrest Fires Back At Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Jokes
Kelly Ripa ripped apart Ryan Seacrest live on-air this week, calling the TV personality’s English comprehension skills into question while urging him to check out the HBO financial drama, Industry. “You should see Industry,” Ripa instructed her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host on Tuesday, September 13. “It’s so,...
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have long charmed fans with their loving friendship and shared enthusiasm when broadcasting together on The Today Show. Naturally, fans on Twitter and elsewhere became worried when rumors began to emerge last month that the two co-anchors might be feuding. Luckily for Today fans, based...
The View fans shocked as Whoopi Goldberg ‘throws co-host under the bus’ in tense moment on live TV
THE View fans are in shock after Whoopi Goldberg called out her co-host in a shady moment on the show on Wednesday. The actress has put Sara Haines on blast for seemingly lying about a specific part of their friendship. During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the hosts discussed the...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos calls out co-host for making a ‘big rookie error’ during live moment on air
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has called out his co-host for making a rookie mistake during an on-air broadcast. The longtime Good Morning America host had no problem putting his co-host in the spotlight during the awkward moment. George, 61, trolled newcomer Will Reeve for dancing on the sideline of the screen on...
George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth reveals host’s major new career move – but GMA fans call it a ‘hard pass’
ALI Wentworth has revealed her husband George Stephanopolous' surprising next career move. Wentworth shared a news story about her 61-year-old husband on Instagram with the caption: "Suiting up the next generation of journalists!" The big announcement about the Good Morning America star has gotten people talking, but not everyone is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joy Behar Reveals She Knows A Lot Of 'Secrets' About 'The View' After Starring On The Show For Decades
Joy Behar has gathered a lot of intel after being at The View for multiple decades. During a Q&A following a live taping on Thursday, September 8, the veteran talk show host revealed that she may consider penning a book about her time spent at the hit ABC show — though she does have some reservations about doing so.“I’ve been here since the beginning," an eyewitness revealed Behar, who was an original panelist during season one, told the crowd. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets.”NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE...
Whoopi Goldberg Sends ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Into Hysterics By Nearly Ending Show 20 Minutes Early
It seems like Whoopi Goldberg is still in vacation mood and doesn’t want to work anytime soon as she tried to end the Thursday episode of The View 20 minutes early. It started with her trying to end their previous segment on men who try to be funnier than their wives, and then going for broke by attempting to end the show altogether. As she announced, “Next, I wanna say, you all have been a great audience; we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little…,” she was saying before noticing something was off.
Kelly Ripa shades Live co-host Ryan Seacrest and rolls her eyes in brutal diss on show
LIVE host Kelly Ripa has shaded her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on the show after she rolled her eyes at him. During a segment, he talked about seeing a stingray in the water and she thought he was dramatic. On Tuesday's show, Kelly and Ryan talked about the beach in Long...
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Diddy faces lawsuit from former nanny, calls allegations a ‘meritless shakedown’
LOS ANGELES — Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing legal action from a former nanny who claims she was wrongfully terminated. According to court documents obtained by The Times, the nanny claims to be the niece of Combs’ late romantic partner Kim Porter, who died in November 2018 at age 47 of pneumonia.
In Brief: 'Jeopardy!' spinoffs under consideration, and more
There's good news for Jeopardy! fans. Deadline reports that on the heels of the Celebrity Jeopardy! revival, Executive Producer Michael Davies is considering expanding the franchise with other spinoffs, including a masters league featuring the show's winningest players, and a possible version of the long-running game show focused solely on sports and pop culture trivia, he tells the New York Times. The franchise has already begun filming a Second Chance Tournament that will bring back promising contestants, as well as a revamped Tournament of Champions...
Comments / 0