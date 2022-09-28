Read full article on original website
House Of The Dragon: How All The Targaryens, Velaryons, And Bastards Are Related After The Episode 6 Time Jump
House of the Dragon jumped ahead in time yet again, and now there are a lot more Targaryens, Velaryons, and even bastards who are important to the story.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
Gamespot
New On Netflix In October 2022: Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Big Mouth Season 6
Netflix's is getting even bigger in October, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. October means Halloween, and while Netflix is of course getting lots of horror picks, there is also some nice variety with other picks also deserving of your attention. Among the scary content,...
Gamespot
Shenmue Anime Series Canceled
Shenmue: The Animation, Adult Swim's co-production Shenmue anime with Crunchyroll, has been canceled. Season 2 was reportedly already in the works before the cancellation, and the news was shared Wednesday via Twitter by Jason DeMarco, the senior vice president of action and anime programming for Warner Discovery. The anime adapting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2
It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Gamespot
New On HBO Max For October 2022: White Lotus Season 2, The Vow Season 2
HBO Max is getting plenty of original content in October, as well as a selection of other TV shows and movies. It's almost Halloween, so there are some horror picks coming to the service, but also plenty of variety if that's not your jam. At the very end of the...
ComicBook
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases Teaser Trailer
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is currently in the works on a new follow up anime, and fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the anime's continuation with the first teaser trailer for the series! This franchise has been one of the few anime projects that fans have been looking to see more of since the first season came to an end, and there was a new follow up with a new feature film that completed the first season's story. But that's far from the end of the franchise overall.
Gamespot
She-Hulk: 7 Easter Eggs And Every C-List Villain From Episode 7
She-Hulk Episode 7 takes Jen out of the office and to a retreat where former villains are trying to better themselves, as she helps an officer with a problem with Emil Blonsky. Additionally, Jen is dealing with relationship problems of her own and finds help from Blonsky himself. However, the...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer. The Truth of Black Iron - Discover what terrifying secrets lie beneath Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game coming to PC and Consoles on December 2, 2022.
Gamespot
Marvel's Blade Loses Director Just Ahead Of Production Starting
Marvel Studios Blade director Bassam Tariq has left the film just two months shy of production beginning in Atlanta, according to Variety. The film was announced back at Marvel's 2019 Comic-Con presentation where Mahershala Ali had been revealed to play the comic book vampire slayer. Though he will no longer...
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20
After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
Guillermo del Toro Wants You To Unlock Your Fears In The Trailer For His ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Guillermo del Toro's new spooky series will debut Oct 25 as part of a four day, double episode Netflix & Chills event!
Gamespot
New York Comic-Con 2022 Schedule: The Biggest Panels And Announcements To Check Out
New York Comic-Con is a festival of the biggest names in entertainment teasing their next big things. As comic culture dominates the movie and TV landscape, NYCC has become the go-to destination for just about anything sci-fi or fantasy related, along with anything esoteric enough to count as nerd culture. That means we can expect tons of new trailers, announcements, and more out of this year's Con. Thanks to the show's schedule, we already know some of what to expect.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY
CD Projekt Red has spent over a year patching Cyberpunk 2077, and recently, patch 1.6 released. Many game breaking bugs have been patched at this point, and especially for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, what seems to have relit the fire under Cyberpunk 2077 is Netlfix and Studio Trigger's recent anime: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Gamespot
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #1
THE ARMAGEDDON GAME HAS BEGUN! Under the leadership of the Shredder, the TMNT begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King’s trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It’s a mission that will see the Turtles spread out across New York City…and across multiple dimensions! But they better hurry, because their enemies are already on the march, and things are not looking good for Mutant Town while most of our heroes are away. Desperate measures, false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances… It all starts here in the premiere issue of the biggest TMNT event of the year! Written by longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz (The Last Ronin) and illustrated by artist Vincenzo Federici (Jennifer Blood, Red Sonja), the time has come at last to find out who is playing…and who is being played!
wegotthiscovered.com
A gorgeously creepy animation deemed too scary for kids uncovers a new world on streaming
Notable author Neil Gaiman is currently riding the high of a lifetime as The Sandman continues to dominate the Netflix charts. And while the comic book series is undoubtedly one of the biggest eye-popping adventures of the year, his heart-thumping dark fantasy novel Coraline is what stands out amongst horror fanatics and spooky stans around the world. With some elbow grease, Gaiman’s award-winning novel soon became a hit stop-motion film in 2009’s Coraline.
Gamespot
Community Movie Bound For Peacock Makes Good On Show's Longtime Mantra
The cult hit show Community's prophecy has finally come true--the inventive and quirky comedy will indeed be getting a feature film after its six seasons that brought the show to a close in 2015. Original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will reportedly be re-teaming in a still unknown story.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Look, Will Star ‘The Witcher’s’ Freya Allan
20th Century Studios has revealed the first look and title of the latest addition to the “Planet of the Apes” franchise: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Starring “The Witcher’s” Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, the next chapter of the “Planet of the Apes” saga will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be helmed by Wes Ball, director of “The Maze Runner” trilogy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”...
Gamespot
PSA: Ana De Armas NC-17 Netflix Movie Blonde Now Available For Streaming
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie, Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas in the lead role, is now available to stream. Since first announced, Blonde has been steadily making waves and generating buzz for its position as Netflix's first NC-17 original film. Blonde was written and directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination...
