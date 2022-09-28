THE ARMAGEDDON GAME HAS BEGUN! Under the leadership of the Shredder, the TMNT begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King’s trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It’s a mission that will see the Turtles spread out across New York City…and across multiple dimensions! But they better hurry, because their enemies are already on the march, and things are not looking good for Mutant Town while most of our heroes are away. Desperate measures, false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances… It all starts here in the premiere issue of the biggest TMNT event of the year! Written by longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz (The Last Ronin) and illustrated by artist Vincenzo Federici (Jennifer Blood, Red Sonja), the time has come at last to find out who is playing…and who is being played!

