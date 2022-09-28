Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years

Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison in the death of 22-year-old Hollie Adcock . Riley was originally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded to a lesser charge of reckless homicide.

Riley is accused of shooting Adcock in East Memphis and staging it as a suicide in April of 2017.

Adcock was a graduate of Dyer County High School and Mississippi State University.

In 2018, Riley was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, extortion, and falsifying a police report.

Riley’s Attorney Bill Massey asked for a judge to lower Riley’s bond in 2020, citing the pandemic and his criminal history. However, the judge denied it.

