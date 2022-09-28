ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years

By Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison in the death of 22-year-old Hollie Adcock . Riley was originally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded to a lesser charge of reckless homicide.

Man arrested for former girlfriend’s murder more than a year after her death

Riley is accused of shooting Adcock in East Memphis and staging it as a suicide in April of 2017.

Adcock was a graduate of Dyer County High School and Mississippi State University.

In 2018, Riley was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, extortion, and falsifying a police report.

Riley’s Attorney Bill Massey asked for a judge to lower Riley’s bond in 2020, citing the pandemic and his criminal history. However, the judge denied it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 14

Da Groovelyne
2d ago

REAL TALK 101: Before entering into a relationship with someone remember this cliche: IF YOU LOVE SOMETHING...SET IT FREE. IF IT COMES BACK TO YOU...IT IS YOURS FOREVER. IN THE EVENT IT DOESN'T COME BACK TO YOU...IT WAS NEVER MEANT TO BE! THIS DOESN'T MEAN YOU HUNT IT DOWN AND KILL IT!

Reply(1)
3
DARRYL FREDERICK
2d ago

terrible he should get life jury the prosecutor should be ashamed

Reply(1)
10
