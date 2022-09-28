ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
Youngest of 3 siblings found not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo couple

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury has found a man not guilty of double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple. 19-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty on all counts related to the murders of 33-year-old Katoya McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Junior. The jury returned the verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberation on Friday, September 30.
KRESA breaks ground on new $100-million dollar Career Technical Education Center

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was a big day in Kalamazoo on Friday, September 30 as hundreds from the community turned out for the Groundbreaking of the new $100-million dollar Career Technical Education center at the corner of Sprinkle Road and I-94. It will be called the Kalamazoo Career Connect Campus. And it was quite the celebration on Friday as Principal Isaac Carter announced their plans.
