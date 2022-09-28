Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
jack1065.com
Youngest of 3 siblings found not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo couple
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury has found a man not guilty of double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple. 19-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty on all counts related to the murders of 33-year-old Katoya McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Junior. The jury returned the verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberation on Friday, September 30.
jack1065.com
Portion of WB I-94 closed for 90 minutes Thursday morning: Pedestrian struck and killed by motorist
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-94 in Van Buren County where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist. Authorities say it happened Thursday morning, September 29 on the westbound portion of I-94 at mile marker 60.6...
jack1065.com
Vehicle gates at Kalamazoo city parks to close for season on October 1
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Starting Saturday, October 1, vehicle gates at some City of Kalamazoo parks will close for the fall and winter months. Parks will continue to be open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. This will affect vehicle access at Spring Valley Park, Milham Park, Woods...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jack1065.com
KRESA breaks ground on new $100-million dollar Career Technical Education Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was a big day in Kalamazoo on Friday, September 30 as hundreds from the community turned out for the Groundbreaking of the new $100-million dollar Career Technical Education center at the corner of Sprinkle Road and I-94. It will be called the Kalamazoo Career Connect Campus. And it was quite the celebration on Friday as Principal Isaac Carter announced their plans.
Comments / 0