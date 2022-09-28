Slide 1 of 30: Looking back, each decade in history has had its own distinct idea of beauty. We had heroine chic in the '90s, buxom blondes in the '50s, and boyish flappers in the Roaring Twenties. The 1960s was a fascinating time because we found ourselves coming to the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and entering a time of liberation. Second-wave feminism saw women embrace their sexuality in a new way, but we still had some of the classic Hollywood beauty symbols at the forefront of popular culture.Let's see which stars were considered the most beautiful women of the 1960s. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: 31 animal snapshots that will brighten up your day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO